Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading açai bowl, handcrafted smoothie and raw juice chains for 30 years, began 2025 with impressive sales momentum, reporting strong year-over-year growth in Q1 across same-store sales (SSS) and total system sales (TSS). The brand experienced a 20.14% increase in SSS, and TSS climbed 17.2%. The significant Q1 growth underscores Juice It Up!’s ongoing commitment to driving sales with an innovative menu, enhanced guest engagement and operational excellence, and the results position the brand for sustained momentum throughout the year.

“Starting our 30th anniversary year with such strong Q1 growth highlights our dedication to product expansion, and these results accentuate our devotion to the loyal guests who’ve enjoyed our innovative menu for three decades and every Juice It Up! franchisee who delivers on our brand promise,” said Chris Britt, Co-Chairman and Co-Owner of Juice It Up!. “The momentum we’re creating is the result of significant investments in menu development, evolving digital activations and enhanced franchise operations, and as we build on this growth and expand our footprint, we’ll always stay true to our core mission of fueling active lifestyles in the communities we serve.”

Beyond sales, Juice It Up! also increased development momentum in Q1, expanding into two new markets with openings in Yukon, Oklahoma, and Tempe, Arizona. With plans to surpass the 100-unit milestone by the end of the year, the brand continues to accelerate growth, signing three new development agreements for future California locations in South Lake Tahoe, Roseville and Thousand Oaks. As Juice It Up! expands its footprint in new and existing markets, the brand remains focused on securing high-quality operators and prime real estate to support sustainable long-term success.

Q1 menu innovation featured the introduction of exciting new Juice It Up! offerings that cater to evolving consumer preferences. The brand expanded its popular The Zone smoothie lineup with the launch of The Berry Zone and The Strawberry Zone, providing customers with even more options to fuel their active lifestyles. Additionally, Juice It Up! introduced the Build-Your-Own Waffle as a limited-time offering, giving guests the freedom to customize their waffle creations with a variety of flavorful toppings. Constantly in pursuit of new functional menu additions, the brand also tested chia pudding in original and strawberry flavors, exploring its versatility as a parfait base, bowl layer and topping option. Every Q1 product innovation further demonstrated Juice It Up!’s three-decade commitment to providing fresh, on-trend offerings that excite guests and drive brand momentum.

“Menu innovation that provides our guests with flavor and function has always been a pillar of brand success, and our Q1 product launches reflect our commitment to delivering options that resonate with today’s consumers,” said Susan Taylor, Juice It Up! President and CEO. “As we start our 30th anniversary year, we’re continuing to stay ahead of evolving tastes and trends while reinforcing our position as a segment leader, and the overwhelmingly positive response to our latest offerings showcases the power of innovation in driving guest engagement and fueling brand growth.”

Also supporting Q1 brand momentum, Juice It Up! was recently recognized as a Top Franchise for 2025 by Franchise Business Review, a distinction earned through direct, positive feedback from franchisees nationwide. The recognition highlights Juice It Up!’s commitment to franchisee success and its position as a leader in the competitive açaí bowl, smoothie and juice segment. Additionally, the chain is a part of Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, securing the #452 spot, a testament to sustained brand growth, innovation and franchise appeal.

“The many industry accolades we continue to receive proudly reinforce the strength of our brand, the value we provide to our franchise partners, the premium we place on operational excellence, and our 30-year position as a segment leader,” added Ed St. Geme, Co-Chairman and Co-Owner of Juice It Up!.

Juice It Up! continues to pursue development with new and existing franchise partners in California, Arizona, Texas, New Mexico, Oregon, Nevada, Oklahoma and throughout the Western U.S. With a proven franchise business model carefully sculpted over the past 30 years, record sales and brand momentum, Juice It Up! is looking to partner with passionate single, multi-unit and multi-brand franchisees interested in joining a highly recognizable, successful and market-leading better-for-you fast casual concept.