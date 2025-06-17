Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading açai bowl, handcrafted smoothie and raw juice chains for 30 years, is kicking off summer with the return of two beloved seasonal offerings: the Passion Fruit-Orange-Guava Smoothie and the Strawberry Lemonade Twist. Complementing the smoothie lineup, the brand is also continuing some of its popular limited-time offerings including a selection of toasts and Dave’s Killer Bread bagels as well as Mike’s Hot Honey Extra Hot that combines the perfect balance of sweet and heat with bowls, smoothies and snacks. Available now through September 2 at all Juice It Up! locations, the limited-time summer collection reflects the brand’s commitment to delivering refreshing, on-trend flavors that celebrate the season and resonate with guests looking for better-for-you offerings.

“Seasonal offerings from our summer smoothie collection reflect the fruit-forward flavors our fans crave while reinforcing our commitment to quality and menu innovation, and as we celebrate 30 years as a leader in the smoothie, acai bowl and juice space, our focus remains on crafting vibrant products that excite guests and support their lifestyles,” said Susan Taylor, Juice It Up! President and CEO. “With a growing footprint and a loyal customer base that continues to expand, these limited-time favorites strengthen guest engagement during one of the busiest times of year by energizing our menu.”

Crafted to evoke the feeling of a tropical escape, the Passion Fruit-Orange-Guava Smoothie delivers a vibrant dose of flavor and vitamin C with a refreshing blend of passion fruit juice, pineapple, orange sherbet and the signature sweetness of guava. Returning for a second year, this fan favorite captures the essence of summer in every sip. Also making a comeback is the Strawberry Lemonade Twist, a bright and dairy-free blend of strawberries, lemonade, aloe vera and a strawberry-apple juice blend. With only 170 calories in a medium and a lighter, thirst-quenching consistency, this seasonal staple is functional with the skin-supporting benefits of aloe vera. Now in its third year, Strawberry Lemonade Twist remains a go-to favorite for beating the summer heat.

In addition to the summer collection, Juice It Up! is testing a new line of functional beverages in select markets called Invigorators. Designed to meet the growing demand for clean energy alternatives and performance-boosting ingredients, Invigorators are refreshing, caffeinated pour-over drinks available in bold, on-trend flavors, including Blue Raspberry, Blueberry Lavender, Cucumber Lemonade and Mango Yumberry. This type of testing, which is customary for Juice It Up!, underscores the brand’s continued dedication to innovation and product development that aligns with evolving wellness lifestyles.

Guests can order the limited-edition summer collection in-store, online or via the Juice It Up! mobile app, which is available for download in the Apple (iOS) and Google Play (Android) stores. Juice It Up! Rewards members enjoy delicious perks, including easily placing orders and paying ahead, earning loyalty points and redeeming seriously juicy rewards. Juice It Up! products are available via carryout, order ahead and delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub and Postmates in most locations.

To view the full menu and nutritional information, and to find your nearest Juice It Up! location, go to www.juiceitup.com.