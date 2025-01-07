Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading açai bowl, handcrafted smoothie and raw juice chains for 30 years, is expanding its popular, protein-packed The Zone smoothie lineup and on-the-go snack category. Available now at all 92 Juice It Up! restaurants nationwide, The Strawberry Zone and The Berry Zone deliver a fruit-forward twist on the brand’s bestselling The Zone smoothie, which boasts 32 grams of protein in a medium. Additionally, Juice It Up! is introducing the Build-Your-Own Waffle, allowing guests to customize their snack with a variety of fresh fruits, nut butters and more. The Strawberry Zone, Berry Zone and Build-Your-Own Waffle are available now through March 31, 2025.

“We’ve experienced a noticeable uptick in demand for our protein-based smoothies, and with health and fitness top of mind at this time of year, we saw the opportunity to expand on our popular The Zone smoothie with two new, protein-rich varieties that are ideal for fueling gym routines and active lifestyles in the new year,” said Susan Taylor, Juice It Up! President and CEO. “We introduced the Blueberry and Maple Toasted Waffles to much success in September 2024 and are now inviting guests to make them their own with customizable toppings, which provides the perfect complement to our açai bowls, smoothies or juices, or as a hearty standalone snack.”

The Zone smoothie lineup is crafted with craveable flavors and functionality in mind, each providing 32 grams of protein in a medium. The original Zone combines banana, peanut butter, non-fat yogurt, protein powder and peanuts for a creamy blend that has earned its place as a fan favorite and bestseller in Juice It Up!’s Specialty Smoothie category. The Strawberry Zone adds strawberries and a strawberry-apple juice blend to perfectly complement the rich peanut butter base, while The Berry Zone blends blueberries and the sweet flavors of blackberry into the signature peanut butter-yogurt foundation.

Expanding Juice It Up!’s on-the-go snack offerings, the Build-Your-Own Waffle underscores Juice It Up!’s commitment to offering versatile, crave-worthy snacks that cater to diverse tastes and preferences. Starting at $3.00, guests can customize their Blueberry or Maple Toasted Waffle with a variety of toppings, including peanut or almond butter, coconut flakes, honey and fresh strawberries, bananas and blueberries. The Build-Your-Own Waffle joins Juice It Up!’s growing snack menu, which also features Butter & Salt or Cinnamon & Sugar Pretzel Bites.

“The Strawberry Zone and Berry Zone smoothies incorporate beloved fruit-forward flavors and a protein-rich base to help guests ‘find their zone,’ whether it’s fueling up post-workout or enjoying a satisfying beverage on the go,” said Noah Burgess, Juice It Up!’s Director of Food Science. “Paired with the customizable Build-Your-Own Waffle, these offerings reflect our commitment to creating dynamic, convenient menu items that deliver on flavor and functionality.”

Guests can order The Zone smoothies and Build-Your-Own Waffle now through Juice It Up!’s mobile app, which is available for download in the Apple (iOS) and Google Play (Android) stores. Juice It Up! Rewards members enjoy delicious perks, including easily placing orders and paying ahead, earning loyalty points and redeeming seriously juicy rewards. Juice It Up! products are available via carryout, order ahead and delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub and Postmates in most locations.