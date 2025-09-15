Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading açai bowl, handcrafted smoothie and raw juice chains for 30 years, has opened a new location in Westlake Village, California, marking another step in the brand’s growing presence in Los Angeles County. The new store is owned and operated by husband-and-wife franchisees Sanjay and Arti Biswas of A1 Venture Holdings Corporation, who plan to expand Juice It Up!’s Los Angeles County footprint. Located at the Westlake Village Marketplace, the new Juice It Up! is now proudly serving its signature açaí bowls, blended to order smoothies and fresh-squeezed raw juices to guests seeking delicious options to fuel up on the go.

“When exploring franchise ventures, Juice It Up! quickly stood out as the clear choice with its trusted Southern California legacy, innovative menu and commitment to wellness,” said Sanjay Biswas. “Juice It Up! is a natural fit for Westlake Village, with the city’s strong mix of families, students and professionals who make it the perfect community to experience the brand’s fresh, better-for-you menu.”

With more than 130 locations open or under development in a half-dozen states, the Juice It Up! menu has been thoughtfully designed around flavor and functionality, crafted to taste great and support an active lifestyle. An innovator of açai and lesser-known ingredients since 1995, the brand has long been a leader in the açai bowl and beverage sector with an array of handcrafted bowls, smoothies and raw juices. The Juice It Up! menu also offers several snack items, including Toasts, Pretzel Bites and Waffles, that complement its many on-the-go beverages and bowls. For three decades, Juice It Up! has helped guests “Live Life Juiced!,” a motto that underscores the brand’s longstanding commitment to providing products geared to fuel each day.

Juice It Up! continues to attract partners that value franchise opportunities with relatively lower costs of development, attractive and simplified food costs and a lighter labor model compared to many other franchised restaurants, especially in new, untapped markets. Juice It Up! invites qualified franchisees to explore how they can benefit from partnering with a trusted, thriving brand in the popular açai bowl, smoothie and raw juice segment, especially as the demand for fresh and convenient menu options continues to grow across the United States.

Juice It Up!’s new Westlake Village store is located at 5776 Lindero Canyon Road, Suite A2, and can be reached at (805) 290-2673. The location is open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.