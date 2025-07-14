Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading açai bowl, handcrafted smoothie and raw juice chains for the past 30 years, generated strong sales gains in the first six months of 2025, with same-store sales (SSS) rising nearly 11% and total system sales (TSS) jumping 14%, putting an exclamation point on one of the fastest growing first halves in the entire QSR category. The brand also achieved this sales growth without significant price increases across its system, as total transactions also grew 9% versus the first half of 2024.

New store openings and robust development activities during the first half of 2025 gave Juice It Up! even more reasons to celebrate three decades as a leader in the smoothie, bowl and juice categories. The brand opened three new locations in the first half of 2025, debuting in two new states. Juice It Up! successfully entered Arizona and Oklahoma with Q1 openings in Tempe and Yukon, respectively. Additionally, the brand continued expanding throughout California with a new store in Clovis that opened in June. Juice It Up! also signed a half-dozen development deals during the first half of 2025, including an agreement that will pave the way for the brand to enter Nevada for the first time. With nine more stores scheduled to open this year and over 25 locations in the development pipeline, Juice It Up! is on pace to reach its 200-unit goal by 2028.

“From menu innovation and thoughtful industry partnerships to guest loyalty and strategic growth initiatives, Juice It Up! has thrived as a proud segment leader for 30 years by continuing to raise the bar across every aspect of our system and delivering an attractive business opportunity to new franchisees and experienced multi-unit operators,” said Susan Taylor, President and CEO of Juice It Up! “As we look ahead to our fourth decade of leadership in our category, we remain driven and inspired by our longstanding reputation for offering delicious, functional and flavorful menu offerings to passionate customers by equally passionate franchise partners.”

A proud Juice It Up! hallmark since 1995, product innovation contributed heavily to the brand’s impressive first half of 2025, with the rollout of several LTOs that resonated with super fans and guests alike. Throughout Q1 and Q2, the brand introduced a mix of craveable, functional and seasonal offerings that kept the menu fresh and the momentum strong, including the Build-Your-Own Waffle, a first-time customizable snack platform, and the return of fan-favorite smoothies like the Berry-Lavender and The Bluetox creations. Together, the Berry-Lavender and Bluetox specialty smoothies contributed more than 40% to their respective categories. The launch of two new Zone smoothies, The Berry Zone and The Strawberry Zone, expanded the brand’s protein-forward lineup, offering performance-minded guests even more ways to fuel their active lifestyles. The newly launched Toast Favorites platform added a dynamic dimension to the snack category, accounting for over 45% of snack sales and offering guests sweet and savory options crafted with high-quality ingredients. Juice It Up! also tested chia pudding in two flavors, exploring its use as a bowl base, topping and standalone parfait to gauge guest interest in functional, texture-rich offerings.

“It’s been deeply rewarding to see the growth trajectory that’s been fueled by our valued guests, our hard-working franchisees and the talented team that comprises our franchise support center,” said Chris Britt, Co-Chairman and Co-Owner of Juice It Up!

Also powering its tremendous first half of 2025, Juice It Up! reinforced its commitment to innovation with a pair of high-profile collaborations that underscored the brand’s leadership in the QSR space. In a first-of-its-kind national partnership, the brand teamed up with Dave’s Killer Bread to introduce organic bagels in two varieties — Plain Awesome and Epic Everything — a better-for-you, grab-and-go option that quickly became a guest favorite and contributed meaningfully to snack sales. Additionally, a limited-time collaboration with cult-favorite Mike’s Hot Honey brought bold flavor to the Juice It Up! menu, offering a sweet-meets-heat twist on bowls and toasts, and driving thousands of units in sales. Juice It Up! remains dedicated to aligning with like-minded brands and delivering thoughtful innovations that elevate the guest experience and fuel continued growth.

“We are extremely pleased to end the first half of our 30-year anniversary celebration with exceptionally strong sales, ensuring we are well positioned to build momentum through the second half of the year,” added Ed St. Geme, Co-Chairman and Co-Owner of Juice It Up!. “As we continue expanding our footprint in new markets across the country, we are excited to welcome first-time guests to our locations, have them experience our brand and develop many more longstanding customer relationships.”

Committed to doubling its unit count to approximately 200 locations within the next four years, Juice It Up! has experienced a significant uptick in interest among franchise partners in Central and Northern California, and in several states outside of California, including Arizona, Oklahoma, Nevada and Texas. With a proven franchise business model spanning 30 years, plus strong sales, menu innovation and brand momentum, Juice It Up! continues to attract interest from passionate single, multi-unit and multi-brand franchisees drawn to a highly recognizable, successful and market-leading franchise concept.