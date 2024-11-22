Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, acai and superfruit bowl chains, is continuing to expand to new markets following a recent development deal that will bring the popular brand to Yukon, Oklahoma. The agreement was signed by franchisees Dirk and Jessie Flejter of Sip of Sunshine, LLC. As demand for fresh, better-for-you dining options continues to increase nationwide, Juice It Up! boasts more than 30 locations in its development pipeline – with stores open or in development now across six states.

“This Oklahoma partnership with Dirk and Jessie represents a significant achievement for our brand because it introduces Juice It Up! to another new state that is increasingly embracing the bowl, smoothie and juice culture, and it underpins our commitment to bringing our almost 30-year old brand to growing regions beyond the West,” said Carlo Verdugo, VP of Operations and Business Development at Juice It Up!. “The Southwest is a dynamic region filled with vibrant cities like Yukon and communities that are ideal for our quality-made and better-for-you raw juices, smoothies and superfruit bowls.”

Juice It Up!’s strong segment position is anchored by unmatched product innovation and a class-leading menu – brand hallmarks that continue to attract interest from entrepreneurial franchise partners throughout the West in California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Oregon and New Mexico. The new Oklahoma agreement will grow the brand in the Southwest, a region that includes active franchise opportunities in Texas. Currently, Juice It Up! operates 93 locations in five states, and with development activities accelerating, the brand is projecting to reach 200 units open by 2028.

Notably, two-thirds of the Juice It Up! pipeline is with existing franchisees, and one-third is with new partners like the Flejters. Whether new to the brand’s attractive franchise opportunity or adding more locations to their portfolios, all Juice It Up! operators are enthusiastically embracing the brand’s franchise model as one that combines strong economics and ROI, relative ease of operation, industry leading support and premium menu items and innovation. And as the brand’s guests are well aware, for nearly three decades, Juice It Up! has fueled active lifestyles with functional and flavorful handcrafted smoothies, raw juices and acai and superfruit bowls, all packed with high-quality ingredients.

“My wife and I were introduced to Juice It Up! by our daughter, who is a longtime fan of Juice It Up!, and we were instantly impressed by the taste, functionality, and diversity of the menu, as well as by the depth and experience of the franchise leadership, so very quickly we knew that we needed the brand in Oklahoma,” said Dirk Flejter. “We are proud to join this passionate franchise community at such a pivotal time for the brand, when growth is at an all-time high and the excitement for new market entries is immense.”