Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, acai and superfruit bowl chains, is diving into warmer weather with its limited-edition summer collection featuring a new Passion Fruit-Orange-Guava Smoothie and Pretzel Bites alongside the return of its Strawberry Lemonade Twist and Sandía Loca Smoothie. Thoughtfully blended to transport guests to a far-away island, the Passion Fruit-Orange-Guava Smoothie is bursting with flavor and vitamin C, and features a passion fruit juice blend, pineapple, orange sherbet and the tropical flavors of guava. As part of the summer series, Juice It Up! is proudly expanding its snack offerings with the launch of Pretzel Bites, featuring a light and fluffy interior and classic Bavarian flavor. Priced at $3.50 for a limited time, the eight-piece soft pretzel bites are available in two delectable varieties: butter and salt, and cinnamon and sugar.

“Our new Passion Fruit-Orange-Guava Smoothie captures the essence of summer with its refreshing tropical flavors, making it an energizing treat for the sunny days ahead,” said Noah Burgess, Director of Food Science at Juice It Up! “In addition, our delicious and perfectly baked Pretzel Bites offer a satisfying snack option that pairs wonderfully with our vibrant collection of smoothies, raw juices and acai and superfruit bowls.”

Juice It Up!’s limited-edition summer collection also welcomes back two fan-favorites: the Strawberry Lemonade Twist and Sandía Loca Smoothie. A delicious blend of strawberries, lemonade, aloe vera and a strawberry and apple juice blend, the Strawberry Lemonade Twist is a dairy-free beverage that boasts a lighter consistency, refreshing flavor and only 170 calories for a medium. The drink’s use of aloe vera helps promote skin health, making it the perfect refreshment after a long day in the sun. Back for its third consecutive summer and available exclusively for Juice It Up! Rewards® members via the brand’s loyalty app, the immensely popular Sandía Loca Smoothie is inspired by a traditional Mexican treat and made with strawberries, a watermelon juice blend, lime sherbet and topped with Tajín®. Both the Strawberry Lemonade Twist and Sandía Loca Smoothie are excellent sources of vitamin C and are guaranteed to keep guests cool and hydrated all summer long.

“It’s been incredibly rewarding to see our Strawberry Lemonade Twist and Sandía Loca Smoothie transform from one-time menu additions to highly awaited summer staples for many of our guests, who we know eagerly anticipate the return of these items and do an incredible job of rallying behind the beverages all summer long,” said Susan Taylor, Juice It Up! President and CEO. “Staying ahead of menu trends has always been a key focus for our product development team, and as aloe vera gains popularity nationwide, we take great satisfaction in knowing we have innovated the perfect summer blend that highlights this trending ingredient in a unique way.”

Available now through September 2, guests can order the brand’s new summer collection through Juice It Up!’s mobile app, which is available for download in the Apple (iOS) and Google Play (Android) stores. Juice It Up! Rewards members enjoy delicious perks, including easily placing orders and paying ahead, earning loyalty points and redeeming seriously juicy rewards. Juice It Up! products are available via carryout, order ahead, and delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub and Postmates in most locations.