Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, acai and superfruit bowl chains, has opened in Bakersfield, California, increasing the brand’s San Joaquin Valley footprint to eight locations. The restaurant is owned and operated by Bakersfield local and accomplished franchisee Morey Mirkazemi, who brings nearly 20 years of restaurant franchise experience to this partnership. Located in the Eagle Oaks Retail Center near California State University, Bakersfield, Juice It Up! is now serving its full menu of deliciously flavorful and fresh-squeezed raw juices, blended-to-order smoothies and açaí and superfruit bowls.

“Bakersfield has been my home for over 40 years, and I am confident that Juice It Up!’s fresh and affordable menu will be a welcome addition to the community, which hasn’t always had easy access to better-for-you dining options,” says Mirkazemi. “Our new location is close to CSU Bakersfield and in the heart of a bustling residential area, meaning we expect to have ample options to connect with the community and nearby schools through fundraisers and more.”

Across its nearly 130 locations, Juice It Up! boasts a menu focused on flavor and functionality — crafted to not only taste great but support a healthy and active lifestyle. As an innovator of lesser known superfruits and functional food science, the brand dominates the food and beverage sector with a wealth of smoothie, bowl, juice and snack options. For nearly three decades, Juice It Up! has helped guests “Live Life Juiced!,” a motto that underscores the brand’s commitment to providing products geared to fuel each day.

Juice It Up! continues to attract franchise partners that see value in a franchise opportunity that offers relatively lower costs of development, attractive and simplified food costs, and a lighter labor model compared to many other franchised restaurants, especially in new, untapped markets. Juice It Up! invites qualified franchisees to explore how they can benefit from partnering with a thriving brand in the popular smoothie, bowl and raw juice segment, especially as the demand for fresh and convenient menu options continues to grow across the United States.

Juice It Up!’s new Bakersfield store is located at 124 Allen Road, Suite B, and can be reached at (661) 218-9721. The location is open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.