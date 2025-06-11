Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading açai bowl, handcrafted smoothie and raw juice chains for 30 years, has opened a new location in Clovis, California, marking the brand’s third store within Fresno County. Owned and operated by local franchisees Sonia Mann and Simran Singh of GMG Investment Group, the new store strengthens Juice It Up!’s presence across California’s San Joaquin Valley as the brand continues to grow throughout the region. Located at the Windmill Marketplace, Juice It Up! is now serving its full menu of deliciously flavorful, handcrafted açaí bowls, blended-to-order smoothies and fresh-squeezed raw juices to those in the Clovis community seeking convenient, whole food-packed options.

“Juice It Up!’s mission to promote an active lifestyle deeply aligns with our own values, making it a natural fit from the start,” said Mann and Singh. “We’re proud to launch our first location in Clovis – our hometown that has shaped us – and we are committed to growing a meaningful, lasting presence in Fresno County by providing better-for-you options and building a business that grows with the community.”

With more than 130 locations open or under development in a half-dozen states, Juice It Up!’s menu has been thoughtfully designed around flavor and functionality, crafted both to taste great and support an active lifestyle. An innovator of açai and lesser-known ingredients since 1995, the brand has long been a leader in the açai bowl and beverage sector with an array of handcrafted bowls, smoothies and raw juices. Juice It Up!’s menu also offers several snack items, including Toasts, Pretzel Bites and Waffles, that complement its many on-the-go beverages and bowls. For three decades, Juice It Up! has helped guests “Live Life Juiced!,” a motto that underscores the brand’s longstanding commitment to providing products geared to fuel each day.

Juice It Up! continues to attract partners that value franchise opportunities with relatively lower costs of development, attractive and simplified food costs and a lighter labor model compared to many other franchised restaurants, especially in new, untapped markets. Juice It Up! invites qualified franchisees to explore how they can benefit from partnering with a trusted, thriving brand in the popular açai bowl, smoothie and raw juice segment, especially as the demand for fresh and convenient menu options continues to grow across the United States.

Juice It Up!’s new Clovis restaurant is located at 1865 Herndon Avenue, and can be reached at (559) 940-7232. The location is open Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.