Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie and superfruit bowl chains, announced the opening of its Reedley location, adding to the brand’s burgeoning presence throughout California’s San Joaquin Valley. The new store is owned and operated by first-time franchisee Sidhu Singh and employs the brand’s successful convenience store footprint, which features Juice It Up!’s signature fresh, welcoming atmosphere in less than 175 square feet. Located within the Reedley Shopping Center, Juice It Up! is now serving its full menu of deliciously flavorful and nutritiously functional fresh-squeezed raw juices, blended-to-order smoothies, nutrient-rich açaí and superfruit bowls to Reedley residents and traveling motorists.

“The San Joaquin Valley is ripe for Juice It Up! expansion, as it’s filled with locals of all ages who are looking to enjoy a smoothie, juice or superfruit bowl on a dry, hot day, as well as travelers passing through the well-trafficked region,” says Carlo Verdugo, VP of Operations and Franchise Development at Juice It Up! “We have the utmost confidence in Sidhu and his team to further cement our brand’s presence as the go-to destination for flavorful and functional options in Reedley and the surrounding area.”

Juice It Up! has more than two dozen locations in its development pipeline, including multi-unit deals across Los Angeles County and Northern California, propelling the legacy chain toward its goal of reaching 200 locations by 2027. Experienced leadership and world class franchise support have become Juice It Up! hallmarks, complementing the brand’s reputation as an innovator of lesser known superfruits and functional food science. Juice It Up! has emerged as a formidable player in the smoothie sector and is well-known for class-leading menu and product innovation, including a wealth of options like its popular classic smoothies, bowls packed with superfruits, and fiber-rich plant-based smoothies.

Juice It Up! continues to attract franchise partners that are seeing value in a franchise opportunity that offers relatively lower costs of development, attractive and simplified food costs, and a lighter labor model compared to many other franchised restaurants, especially in new, untapped markets. Juice It Up! invites qualified franchisees to explore how they can benefit from partnering with a thriving brand in the popular smoothie, bowl and juice segment, especially as the demand for fresh and convenient menu options continues to grow across the United States.

Juice It Up!’s new Reedley store is located at 1577 East Manning Avenue and can be reached at (559) 845-9262. The location is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.