Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, açai and superfruit bowl chains, has opened its first location in Stockton, California, expanding the brand’s presence in Central California and marking the second San Joaquin County location. The new Stockton store is owned and operated by franchisee Kash Ban of Bans Group. Located at College Square near San Joaquin Delta College, Juice It Up! is now serving its full menu of deliciously flavorful and fresh-squeezed raw juices, blended-to-order smoothies and açaí and superfruit bowls to individuals seeking delicious options to fuel their active lifestyle.

“With an expanding local population, and recognizing the growing consumer demand for convenient and nutritious dining options, Stockton stood out as the perfect destination for Juice It Up!, and I’m confident we’ll meet the needs of the community by offering exactly what they’re looking for—delicious and functional smoothies, juices and superfruit bowls,” said Ban. “With our new store situated near the community college, I’m excited to attract individuals who will embrace Juice It Up!’s wide array of fresh and innovative beverage, bowl and snack offerings.”

Across its nearly 100 locations, Juice It Up! boasts a menu focused on flavor and functionality — crafted not only to taste great but also to support an active lifestyle. As an innovator of açai and other lesser known superfruits and functional food science, the brand has long been a leader in the açai bowl and beverage sector with a wealth of smoothie, bowl, juice and snack options. For nearly three decades, Juice It Up! has helped guests “Live Life Juiced!,” a motto that underscores the brand’s commitment to providing products geared to fuel each day.

Juice It Up! continues to attract partners that value franchise opportunities offering relatively lower costs of development, attractive and simplified food costs and a lighter labor model compared to many other franchised restaurants, especially in new, untapped markets. Juice It Up! invites qualified franchisees to explore how they can benefit from partnering with a thriving brand in the popular smoothie, bowl and raw juice segment, especially as the demand for fresh and convenient menu options continues to grow across the United States.

Juice It Up!’s new Stockton location is located at 1117 W. March Lane, and can be reached at (209) 490-4513. The location is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.