Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading açai bowl, handcrafted smoothie and raw juice chains for 30 years, has opened its location in Tempe, Arizona, marking the brand’s second Grand Canyon State location and the first in Maricopa County. The Tempe location is owned and operated by area resident and first-time franchisee Justin Christianson of Just Sun Nutrition, who expects to grow the brand’s presence throughout the East Valley over the next few years. Juice It Up! is now serving its full menu of deliciously flavorful, handcrafted açaí bowls, blended-to-order smoothies and fresh-squeezed raw juices to Tempe-area guests seeking convenient, whole food-packed options.

“As frequent consumers of smoothies and superfruit bowls, my family and I were drawn to Juice It Up! for its commitment to quality ingredients and better-for-you offerings, and Tempe stood out as the ideal location for our first store, due to its vibrant community, concentration of health-focused businesses and limited options for functional smoothies and bowls,” said Christianson. “We’re excited to introduce Juice It Up! to Maricopa County and provide the Tempe community with delicious options to fuel their active lifestyles.”

With more than 130 locations open or under development in a half-dozen states, Juice It Up!’s menu has been thoughtfully designed around flavor and functionality, crafted both to taste great and support an active lifestyle. An innovator of açai and lesser-known ingredients since 1995, the brand has long been a leader in the açai bowl and beverage sector with an array of handcrafted bowls, smoothies and raw juices. Juice It Up!’s menu also offers several snack items, including Pretzel Bites and Waffles, that complement its many on-the-go beverages and bowls. For three decades, Juice It Up! has helped guests “Live Life Juiced!,” a motto that underscores the brand’s longstanding commitment to providing products geared to fuel each day.

“Expanding into Greater Phoenix marks a significant milestone for Juice It Up!, reinforcing our commitment to bringing high-quality smoothies, raw juices and açaí bowls to Arizona’s growing market for flavorful and functional products,” said Susan Taylor, President and CEO of Juice It Up!. “As we introduce our brand to Maricopa County, we look forward to building strong connections with local consumers who share our passion for wellness and menu innovation.”

Juice It Up! continues to attract partners that value franchise opportunities with relatively lower costs of development, attractive and simplified food costs and a lighter labor model compared to many other franchised restaurants, especially in new, untapped markets. Juice It Up! invites qualified franchisees to explore how they can benefit from partnering with a trusted, thriving brand in the popular açai bowl, smoothie and raw juice segment, especially as the demand for fresh and convenient menu options continues to grow across the United States.

Juice It Up!’s new Tempe restaurant is located at 9920 S. Rural Road, Suite A-103, and can be reached at (480) 584-5030. The location is open Monday to Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.