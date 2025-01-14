Juice It Up! has opened its location in Yukon, Oklahoma, marking the brand’s Sooner State debut and broadening its Southwest footprint. The Yukon location is owned and operated by area residents and first-time franchisees Dirk and Jessie Flejter of Sip of Sunshine, LLC, who expect to grow the brand’s presence throughout Greater Oklahoma City. Juice It Up! is now serving its full menu of deliciously flavorful and handcrafted açaí bowls, blended-to-order smoothies and fresh- squeezed raw juices to Yukon-area guests seeking convenient, whole food-packed options to fuel their active lifestyle.

“My wife and I are eager to introduce the Yukon community to Juice It Up!’s wide selection of açai bowls, smoothies, raw juices and snacks, all designed with convenience, flavor and functionality in mind,” said Dirk Flejter. “We look forward to making Juice It Up! a community fixture in Oklahoma, and we hope to expand the 30-year-old brand to other parts of the state, especially as demand continues to grow for convenient, health-conscious options.”

With more than 130 locations open or under development in a half-dozen states, Juice It Up!’s menu has been thoughtfully designed around flavor and functionality, crafted both to taste great and support an active lifestyle. An innovator of açai and lesser-known ingredients since 1995, the brand has long been a leader in the açai bowl and beverage sector with an array of handcrafted bowls, smoothies and raw juices. Juice It Up!’s menu also offers several snack items, including Pretzel Bites and Waffles, that complement its many on-the-go beverages and bowls. For nearly three decades, Juice It Up! has helped guests “Live Life Juiced!,” a motto that underscores the brand’s longstanding commitment to providing products geared to fuel each day.

“With 30 years of established leadership in the bowls, smoothies and juice segment, Juice It Up! has become synonymous with exceptional, flavorful menu items that deliver on-the-go convenience and support an active lifestyle,” said Susan Taylor, President and CEO of Juice It Up!. “As we expand into Oklahoma – our sixth state – we are thrilled to establish our proven concept in a new market and allow new guests the opportunity to experience firsthand why Juice It Up! has been a favorite across the Western U.S. for nearly three decades.”

Juice It Up! continues to attract partners that value franchise opportunities with relatively lower costs of development, attractive and simplified food costs and a lighter labor model compared to many other franchised restaurants, especially in new, untapped markets. Juice It Up! invites qualified franchisees to explore how they can benefit from partnering with a trusted, thriving brand in the popular açai bowl, smoothie and raw juice segment, especially as the demand for fresh and convenient menu options continues to grow across the United States.