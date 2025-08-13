Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading açai bowl, handcrafted smoothie and raw juice chains for 30 years, has opened a new Bakersfield location, expanding the brand’s Central California footprint to ten locations. The new store is owned and operated by seasoned franchisee and longtime Bakersfield resident Morey Mirkazemi, who brings nearly two decades of multi-unit franchise experience. Mirkazemi successfully introduced the brand to Bakersfield last year with the opening of its first area location. Located at Old River Ranch, the new Juice It Up! is now proudly serving its signature açaí bowls, blended to order smoothies and fresh-squeezed raw juices to guests seeking delicious options to fuel up on the go.

“When I introduced the Bakersfield community to Juice It Up! last year, the positive response reaffirmed what I believed – there’s strong demand here for a modern, better-for-you brand like Juice It Up!,” said Mirkazemi. “This second location represents more than expansion; it’s a family-owned, locally operated business that reflects our deeper commitment to the community. We are focused on building long-term connections and delivering an uplifting experience with every visit. We’re working to establish Juice It Up! as a local favorite, where the atmosphere is energetic, team members are proud to serve and guests feel like they’re part of something positive and lasting.”

With more than 130 locations open or under development in a half-dozen states, the Juice It Up! menu has been thoughtfully designed around flavor and functionality, crafted to taste great and support an active lifestyle. An innovator of açai and lesser-known ingredients since 1995, the brand has long been a leader in the açai bowl and beverage sector with an array of handcrafted bowls, smoothies and raw juices. The Juice It Up! menu also offers several snack items, including Toasts, Pretzel Bites and Waffles, that complement its many on-the-go beverages and bowls. For three decades, Juice It Up! has helped guests “Live Life Juiced!,” a motto that underscores the brand’s longstanding commitment to providing products geared to fuel each day.

Juice It Up! continues to attract partners that value franchise opportunities with relatively lower costs of development, attractive and simplified food costs and a lighter labor model compared to many other franchised restaurants, especially in new, untapped markets. Juice It Up! invites qualified franchisees to explore how they can benefit from partnering with a trusted, thriving brand in the popular açai bowl, smoothie and raw juice segment, especially as the demand for fresh and convenient menu options continues to grow across the United States.

Juice It Up!’s new Bakersfield store is located at 9839 Panama Lane, Suite 100 and can be reached at (661) 282-8698. The location is open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. For more information about Juice It Up!, including the full menu with nutritional values and franchising opportunities, visit www.juiceitup.com.