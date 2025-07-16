Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading açai bowl, handcrafted smoothie and raw juice chains for 30 years, has opened a new Orange County location in Anaheim Hills, expanding the brand’s Southern California footprint. Owned and operated by local franchisee Robbie Singh of the Nourthrive franchise group, the new store, which is just a few miles from the brand’s Franchise Support Center in Irvine, brings Juice It Up!’s full menu of refreshing offerings to the heart of a vibrant community. Located at Canyon Plaza, Juice It Up! is now proudly serving its signature açaí bowls, blended to order smoothies and fresh-squeezed raw juices to guests seeking delicious options to fuel up on the go.

“For franchise operators, it’s important to invest in markets with long-term potential, and Anaheim Hills is a natural fit for Juice It Up! with a vibrant, growing community where people care about quality, convenience and living well,” said Robbie Singh, franchise owner of Juice It Up! Anaheim Hills. “As someone who’s passionate about bringing great businesses to great communities, I’m looking forward to building strong and lasting local connections through a premier brand that truly resonates with today’s on-the-go lifestyle.”

The new Anaheim Hills location is Singh’s first Juice It Up! store. Plans are underway to open two additional locations in Orange County over the next few years.

“We love being part of the Juice It Up! family because the brand’s commitment to quality ingredients, bold flavors and community perfectly aligns with our values at Nourthrive,” said Sabrina Ikalowych, marketing manager for the franchise group. “Since opening our first store, we’ve been consistently supported by the Juice It Up! team and our loyal guests, which has made it possible to continue growing with the brand and bring Juice It Up! to even more communities.”

With more than 130 locations open or under development in a half-dozen states, the Juice It Up! menu has been thoughtfully designed around flavor and functionality, crafted to taste great and support an active lifestyle. An innovator of açai and lesser-known ingredients since 1995, the brand has long been a leader in the açai bowl and beverage sector with an array of handcrafted bowls, smoothies and raw juices. The Juice It Up! menu also offers several snack items, including Toasts, Pretzel Bites and Waffles, that complement its many on-the-go beverages and bowls. For three decades, Juice It Up! has helped guests “Live Life Juiced!,” a motto that underscores the brand’s longstanding commitment to providing products geared to fuel each day.

Juice It Up! continues to attract partners that value franchise opportunities with relatively lower costs of development, attractive and simplified food costs and a lighter labor model compared to many other franchised restaurants, especially in new, untapped markets. Juice It Up! invites qualified franchisees to explore how they can benefit from partnering with a trusted, thriving brand in the popular açai bowl, smoothie and raw juice segment, especially as the demand for fresh and convenient menu options continues to grow across the United States.

Juice It Up!’s new Anaheim Hills restaurant is located at 5731 E. Santa Ana Canyon Rd., Suite C, and can be reached at (657) 221-0730. The location is open Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information about Juice It Up!, including the full menu with nutritional values and franchising opportunities, visit www.juiceitup.com.