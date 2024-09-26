Juice It Up! has opened its second location in Murrieta, California – one of Riverside County’s most populous and fastest-growing cities. The store is owned and operated by experienced franchisees Vikram Brar and Avneet Kang, who are embarking on their franchise journey with Juice It Up! and plan to expand the brand’s presence further throughout Southern California’s Inland Empire. Located at the Murrieta Bella Piazza, Juice It Up! is now serving its full menu of deliciously flavorful and fresh-squeezed raw juices, blended-to-order smoothies and açaí and superfruit bowls to individuals seeking delicious options to fuel their active lifestyle.

“I’m thrilled to add Juice It Up! to my franchise portfolio, as I’ve been a loyal customer for years thanks to a friend’s recommendation, and have always been impressed by the brand’s ability to create smoothies, juices and bowls that are delicious and make me feel great,” said Brar. “I look forward to generating positive community impact by supporting local partnerships, initiatives, charities and events, as well as offering a positive, welcoming workplace for our employees.”

Across its nearly 100 locations, Juice It Up! boasts a menu focused on flavor and functionality — crafted not only to taste great but support an active lifestyle. As an innovator of lesser known superfruits and functional food science, the brand dominates the food and beverage sector with a wealth of smoothie, bowl, juice and snack options. For nearly three decades, Juice It Up! has helped guests “Live Life Juiced!,” a motto that underscores the brand’s commitment to providing products geared to fuel each day.

Juice It Up! continues to attract franchise partners that see value in a franchise opportunity that offers relatively lower costs of development, attractive and simplified food costs and a lighter labor model compared to many other franchised restaurants, especially in new, untapped markets. Juice It Up! invites qualified franchisees to explore how they can benefit from partnering with a thriving brand in the popular smoothie, bowl and raw juice segment, especially as the demand for fresh and convenient menu options continues to grow across the United States.

Juice It Up!’s new Murrieta location is located at 40250 Murrieta Hot Springs Road, Suite #109, and can be reached at (951) 691-8500. The location is open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m