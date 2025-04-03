Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading açai bowl, handcrafted smoothie and raw juice chains for 30 years, is returning for a third year in 2025 as a Proud Partner of Angels Baseball, promising an even bigger presence at the ballpark this season! Fans now will find Juice It Up!’s signature Açaí Berry and Dragon Fruit Bowls at a new in-stadium location inside the Classic Hits stand on the Field Level (first base side near Section 127, adjacent to Wetzel’s Pretzels). Rooted in fueling active lifestyles, Juice It Up!’s continued partnership with Angels Baseball is a natural fit, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to bringing energy, excitement and unforgettable experiences to Angels fans all season long.

“We are so proud to fuel Angels fans with our tasty and refreshing açai and dragon fruit bowls for a third straight season, especially since baseball is about longstanding traditions. For 30 years, Juice It Up! has been a go-to destination for fans of flavorful, on-the-go options that fit their active lifestyles,” said Susan Taylor, President and CEO of Juice It Up! “Expanding our partnership with a new location inside Angel Stadium will allow for more fan engagement activations leading our brand to connect with the passionate Angels community in an even bigger way. We hope that Juice It Up! is available to become a key part of every fan’s experience.”

Stadium-goers can enjoy Juice It Up!’s fan-favorite Açaí Berry Bowl, Dragon Fruit Bowl and 50/50 Bowl – the perfect mix of both bases, topped with granola, strawberries and blueberries. The refreshing, flavor-packed bowls are ideal for every gameday and are available in a collectible Angels team helmet, offering fans a delicious treat served in a keepsake to take home and preserve as a baseball memory. Beyond the new concession stand, Juice It Up! is adding brand engagement with Angels fans at a variety of home games throughout the 2025 season. The brand’s new activation reinforces Juice It Up!’s commitment to celebrating community and creating unforgettable gameday experiences. Furthermore, fans in attendance at the stadium will be able to claim a unique code in the Juice It Up! app to obtain an exclusive reward after the game.

Juice It Up! first entered the professional sports landscape in 2023 – its inaugural year as a Proud Partner of Angels Baseball – and brought its commitment of supporting active lifestyles to the ballpark. Since 1995, the brand has been a pioneer in handcrafted smoothies, açai bowls and raw juices, blending bold flavors with functional ingredients to support a vast array of lifestyles. As it continues to grow throughout the West, Juice It Up! remains committed to innovation, franchise expansion and providing refreshing menu options to communities looking for easy on-the-go choices.