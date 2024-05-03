Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, acai and superfruit bowl chains, is welcoming warmer weather with the introduction of its new Delightful Blends—Mango Lychee, Blueberry Pomegranate and Strawberry Guava. This light and refreshing lineup is made with a base of coconut water, blending up a thirst-quenching creation that is dairy free, light in consistency, and lighter in calories at under 190 calories for a size medium. The limited-time blends are perfect for guests looking to kick-start a healthy, active summer while staying hydrated and energized with electrolytes. Available now at all Juice It Up! restaurants, the new specialty blends invite Juice It Up! fans to dive into a new menu category in the summer months with hydration support in three flavor-packed options.

“Flavor and functionality remain at the core of every menu innovation we introduce, and we’re delighted to roll-out these refreshing, summer-inspired blends,” said Noah Burgess, Director of Food Science at Juice It Up! “Our new Delightful Blends leverage the natural benefits of hydrating coconut water and vitamin C-packed fruits, making them the ultimate thirst-quenchers for hot summer days ahead.”

An excellent source of vitamin C, the new Delightful Blends offer guests a lower calorie and dairy-free way to fuel their summer adventures. Available in three refreshing and seasonally driven varieties – Mango Lychee, Blueberry Pomegranate and Strawberry Guava – each Delightful Blend is made with coconut water to boost hydration through naturally occurring electrolytes like potassium and magnesium. Committed to crafting creations that deliver on flavor and functionality, Juice It Up! continues to raise the bar in the smoothie, juice and acai and superfruit bowl industry.

Guests can order the brand’s limited-time Delightful Blends through Juice It Up!’s mobile app, which is available for download in the Apple (iOS) and Google Play (Android) stores. Using the mobile app, guests can easily place orders and pay ahead, earn loyalty points and redeem seriously juicy rewards. Juice It Up! products are available via carryout, order ahead, and delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub and Postmates in most locations.