Juice It Up! Welcomes Summer with New Smoothies

Juice It Up! kicks off summer on National Smoothie Day with two new fun, refreshing and delightfully tart classic smoothies, Limeade Squeeze and Blueberry Limeade. Known for serving up some of the most functional and best-tasting smoothies, bowls and fresh raw juices in the industry, the brand will offer the two new ‘a-peeling’ citrus summer treats for a limited time, now through September 21.

Limeade Squeeze and Blueberry Limeade deliver on flavor and seasonality, representing an elevated take on limeade, a summertime favorite, but with the convenience and added benefits of a Juice It Up! smoothie. They are light, refreshing and evocative of summer – the perfect tart treats to beat the heat and make new summertime memories with family and friends. Plus, both are packed with immune-boosting vitamin C to help guests ‘squeeze’ as much fun as possible out of summer.

“There’s nothing better than sipping on an ice-cold Juice It Up! smoothie in the heat of summer, and this year we wanted to expand our classic lineup with some new flavors that would really get our guests into the summer spirit,” says Susan Taylor, Juice It Up!’s President and CEO. “After a year-plus of spending so much time indoors, we wanted our new seasonal smoothies to be a celebration of summertime festivities and outdoor fun – with an appropriate nod to an iconic flavor that evokes memories of summers past.”

The new dynamic duo of Limeade smoothies is the latest innovation to be unveiled from Juice It Up!’s industry leading food science and menu innovation division led by Noah Burgess, the brand’s head of Food Science since 2012. Commented Burgess, “What I love about our brand is that food innovation has always been part of our DNA. We set the tone more than two decades ago when we introduced Sambazon Açaí for the first time in the U.S. for smoothies and bowls. Juice It Up! has continued that leadership ever since, the latest of which is our Limeade lineup for Summer 2021. We can’t wait to see the reaction we get from our guests when they try these mouthwatering blends.”

The Limeade Squeeze and Blueberry Limeade smoothies complement the brand’s classic smoothie lineup, which includes fan-favorites like the Strawberry Wave®, Lava Flow® and Ever Green. Limeade Squeeze is a tart and creamy blend of limeade, non-fat yogurt, lime sherbet and soy milk with the medium size smoothie boasting 9 grams of protein. The antioxidant-packed Blueberry Limeade is a refreshingly tart take on a summertime classic featuring limeade, blueberries, lime sherbet and apple juice.

Guests can order the new smoothies through Juice It Up!’s recently updated mobile app, which is available for download in the Apple (iOS) and Google Play (Android) stores. Using the mobile app, guests can easily place orders and pay ahead, earn loyalty points and redeem seriously juicy rewards. Juice It Up! products are available via carryout, order ahead, curbside pickup and delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub and Postmates in most locations.