Today, after a four-year absence, JuiceLand is bringing back whey protein to its 32 locations around Texas, now made without animals thanks to a new partnership with Perfect Day. Perfect Day is a food and biotechnology leader producing nature-identical milk protein with a reduced environmental footprint, thanks to its revolutionary precision fermentation process.

After receiving countless whey protein requests from performance-driven consumers, JuiceLand needed a solution to meet these needs without compromising its sustainability mission. Perfect Day’s animal-free protein reduces greenhouse gas emissions up to 97 percent, water use up to 99 percent, and energy use up to 60 percent, compared to conventional protein, without compromising the nutrition athletes seek or the creamy taste and texture that has made whey protein a smoothie staple.

“JuiceLand has always encouraged our community to embrace a delicious diet that positively impacts humankind and the sustainability of our planet. Perfect Day’s incredible animal-free whey protein perfectly fits into that mission,” says JuiceLand Originator and CEO Matt Shook.

JuiceLand fans can visit any of its locations in Dallas, Austin, or Houston to try The Chocolate Whey, the first smoothie made with this no-compromise ingredient, which offers 44 grams of protein in a 24oz smoothie. It’s already proven an exciting addition for the company’s active and climate-conscious consumers—it was the most successful first day for a new product launch when it hit JuiceLand stores on September 13.

“When we first met the JuiceLand team, we immediately recognized the values alignment between our two companies and our opportunity to help them answer their ongoing customer requests, without compromising their mission,” adds Allison Fowler, Perfect Day’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We’re thrilled to take this first delicious step together and continue extending our impact to companies of all sizes who want to collaborate on creating a kinder, greener tomorrow.”

This menu expansion is part of JuiceLand’s ongoing growth as it seeks to meet the needs of all its loyal fans looking to enjoy delicious recipes without compromise. The two companies are eager to hear customer feedback on The Chocolate Whey to continue to grow their shared work on a sustainable future.