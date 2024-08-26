JUICER, a leader in menu pricing strategies, announced today that it will discontinue its dynamic pricing platform for delivery to shift its focus toward broader revenue management solutions within the restaurant industry.

The current economic climate presents significant growth opportunities for JUICER Compete, the company’s fast-growing competitive intelligence solution that delivers in-depth insights into competitor pricing. Clients such as Pizza Hut benefit from this data, enabling them to make informed decisions on hyper-local menu pricing and deals—a process that typically requires manual monitoring via spreadsheets.

“The restaurant industry headlines are littered with bankruptcies and missed earnings,” said Ashwin Kamlani, JUICER’s Co-Founder & CEO. “The desperation of restaurants to steal market share has created a value war and JUICER Compete is the best weapon on the market for restaurant brands and their franchisees to protect themselves.”

As part of this strategic shift, JUICER will discontinue its dynamic pricing services by the end of August, affecting several clients who remain optimistic about the delivery pricing strategy.

“What we have learned is that restaurants can increase revenue by implementing a delivery-specific pricing strategy, without exception,” Kamlani said. “However, when many groups in our industry are facing an existential threat, they are prioritizing solutions that can help more broadly. JUICER Compete is the perfect solution for this challenging time while we work with a coalition of companies to build the industry’s revenue management solution of the future.”

JUICER is now taking its new game plan on the road.

Starting this week in Atlanta, Kamlani will embark on a four-month road trip across the U.S., traveling in a pink RV adorned with a unicorn. During this journey, he has appointments to visit restaurant companies nationwide to gain insights into their pricing strategies. Select stops include Atlanta, Ga.; Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, Tx; Southern California; Denver, Co.; Minneapolis, Mn.; Detroit, Ann-Arbor, Mi; New York City; Las Vegas; and Miami.

He will also be attending QSR Evolution Summit, FSTEC, Fast-Casual Executive Summit and RFDC (Restaurant Finance & Development Conference).

“I’ll be documenting my journey and findings on LinkedIn and other social media channels as I learn what kind of data restaurants need to enhance revenue,” said Kamlani. “I’m also bringing my youngest daughter, Taj, with me to give her a firsthand look at what it takes to build a business.”