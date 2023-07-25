Julia Stewart Joins Bojangles' Board of Directors

Bojangles, a Carolina-born restaurant chain known for its scratch-made chicken, biscuits and tea at about 800 locations, announced that Julia Stewart, founder of technology-enabled wellness company Alurx, Inc., has joined the Board of Directors, bringing with her more than 40 years of experience leading some of the nation’s iconic brands.

For nearly 20 years, Stewart was at the helm of IHOP, serving as Chair and CEO, and subsequently at Dine Brands Global. Through her strategic vision, IHOP acquired Applebee’s, resulting in the creation of Dine Brands, one of the largest sit-down restaurant companies in the world. Fortune Magazine named her one of the 50 most powerful women in the US.

“Julia has a proven track record of guiding big brands to do big things, and we have great plans for Bojangles,” says Jose Armario, CEO of Bojangles. “Her business acumen is unmatched, and we’re thrilled to have her work alongside our powerhouse board of directors to take Bojangles to the next level.”

In 2020, Stewart formed Alurx, which offers consumers a distinctive approach to health, through a customized and comprehensive plan, utilizing interactive guidance, products and services for a better life and better health. She also serves as an independent board member for Avery Dennison, Bite Acquisition Corp., and Fogo de Chao.

“The future is bright for Bojangles, and the possibilities for their growth are endless,” says Stewart. “I’m thrilled to join this board and see what wonderful things we can accomplish together.”

In 2019, Bojangles was acquired by private equity firms Durational Capital Management and The Jordan Company, with plans to expand the largely Southern chain into a more national market.