Culver Franchising System, LLC, announced today the appointment of Julie Fussner to CEO. Fussner will lead the over 670 owner operators and 45,000 team members who serve ButterBurgers and Fresh Frozen Custard with hospitality and heart to guests across 26 states.

Fussner joined Culver’s as vice president of marketing in 2017 and immediately elevated the brand’s connection to its guests across the country. Her successful translation of differentiated insights into strategic marketing initiatives led to her appointment as Culver’s first chief marketing officer. Over the past eight years, Fussner’s authentic leadership, integrity and laser focus on the guest experience has made an indelible mark on Culver’s.

“After a thorough and competitive search, Julie emerged as the clear choice to lead our organization into the next chapter,” said co-founder Craig Culver. “Professionally, Julie brings visionary thinking, business expertise and an authentic leadership style. Just as valuable, though, is how effortlessly Julie builds Culver’s culture. She innately understands and shares the values that define us: Midwest hospitality and an appreciation for people.”

Fussner has spent her career understanding audiences’ beliefs and motivations about feeding themselves and their families. She arrived at Culver’s with nearly two decades of sales and marketing experience in food consumer packaged goods, most notably at Kraft Foods. Fussner’s progressive journey through multiple leadership roles equipped her with a comprehensive understanding of Culver’s business and an inspiring vision for the future.

“Culver’s is made up of some of the most passionate, collaborative and smart people I’ve ever worked alongside,” said Fussner. “I’m honored to have earned the opportunity to guide the teams across this beloved brand to continued long-term success by delivering on our mission to genuinely care, so every guest who chooses Culver’s leaves happy.”

Fussner steps into this role as the fifth CEO in the company’s history, and the first woman to hold the position. Culver’s previous CEOs were Enrique “Rick” Silva, who retired in February; Joe Koss, who retired in 2020; Phil Keiser, who passed away in 2016; and Craig Culver, who stepped down as CEO in 2015.