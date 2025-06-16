Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria announced the appointment of Julie Younglove-Webb as chief executive officer, effective June 16.

Younglove-Webb joins the legendary deep-dish pizzeria from Auntie Anne’s, a GoTo Foods brand, where she most recently served as senior vice president and chief brand officer. Her industry background includes senior leadership roles at Domino’s Pizza and Potbelly Corporation, where she oversaw corporate and restaurant operations, respectively.

Throughout her career, she has developed strategies that increased revenue, profits and employee retention across multiple brands, with expertise spanning operations and retail brand development.

Younglove-Webb’s connection to Lou Malnati’s runs deeper than her professional background. As a former Chicago-area resident and longtime customer, she brings personal appreciation for the brand’s place in the city’s culinary landscape.

“I’m so excited to join a company that has such strong Chicago roots and a long tradition of quality,” Younglove-Webb said. “Lou Malnati’s stands for everything that I care about in restaurant leadership, real recipes, warm hospitality and a family feel. My goal is to keep that tradition alive and help the company thrive.”

Her combination of professional expertise and personal connection to the brand resonates with Lou Malnati’s ownership.

“Julie brings the right mix of restaurant know-how and genuine appreciation for what we’ve built here,” said Marc Malnati, owner of Lou Malnati’s. “She’s proven she can grow great food brands while staying true to their roots, and that’s exactly our vision for Lou Malnati’s.”

Founded in 1971, Lou Malnati’s has grown from a single location in Lincolnwood to become one of Chicago’s most recognizable pizza brands, renowned for its signature deep-dish pizza and commitment to high-quality ingredients.