Junction Bakery Opens in Chevy Chase, Maryland

Junction Bakery’s newest location in Chevy Chase, Maryland has officially opened its doors and brings a lively, yet laid-back community gathering space to the buzzing residential neighborhood. //3877 transformed the former retail space into a social environment that harkens back to the area’s rich history and complements the dynamic menu: an assortment of nostalgic American favorites with a contemporary twist.

The 2,698-square-foot bakery and bistro exudes a comfortable yet vibrant atmosphere for guests, as the Junction Bakery brand is beloved for being an extension of the home kitchen through its homemade bread and baked goods. The design team drew concept inspiration from the locale, incorporating the history of Chevy Chase’s trolley corridor into the interior by marrying elements of streetcar design with a fresh take on the traditional European bistro.

Historical art prints of the location are on display throughout the space, enhancing the restaurant’s bygone spirit of the early 20th century. Industrial elements are offset by soft, natural materials and finishes such as wood and marble. Wooden floors, shiplap walls and table tops complement a warm and earthy color palette of green and terracotta.

With both fast casual and full service dining options, Junction Bakery's Chevy Chase location serves up the perfect treat for any occasion.