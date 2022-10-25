Just Love Coffee Café Doubles Franchise Footprint

Just Love Coffee Café, the rapidly expanding full service neighborhood coffeehouse, announced franchise units operating in 23 states with an additional 85 under development. The Tennessee-based café best known for its artisan, fair trade, and organic coffees, craft beverages, waffles, and a full service menu, reported doubling its franchise units since initially opening with three stores in 2018. The brand has solidified its footprint in Tennessee with 10 locations but has since spanned the U.S. with franchises opening in Arizona, Colorado, Mississippi, Wisconsin, New Jersey, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina Utah, and Minnesota. Franchise Development Director Kevin Bauerle said the phenomenal growth can be attributed to several factors that make Just Love Coffee different from the average coffee shop.

“Just Love Coffee represents the pinnacle of what American coffee culture aspires to be,” says Bauerle. “Not only do we serve high end, specialty roasted coffee that is roasted in small batches by hand, but we have a welcoming atmosphere that beckons our customers to return to socialize, work, or grab a meal any time of day or evening. Most customers are surprised that we offer complete meals rather than a few snacks or pastries available at many coffee shops.”

Just Love Coffee’s spiraling growth is also due to the brand’s aggressive franchise development plan that often places new units in small, underserved markets that have populations of 10,000 or less. Susan and Michael Norris are new franchise owners in Plainview, Nebraska, where the population is 1,350, but say a poll revealed the locals can’t wait until the coffee shop opens in early 2023.

“We polled a lot of people in the area, and they are excited to have a community focused coffee shop here,” says Susan Norris, who is refurbishing a historic building dating back to 1892 that was once served as an opera house, a pool hall, and a dry goods store. “There are no other coffee shops within a 45-mile radius, so we are not worried at all about competition.”

Franchise owner Brent Jackson in Tupelo, Mississippi, celebrated his unit’s grand opening on September 29 and has been amazed at the outpouring of love and support he has received from the community. True to Just Love Coffee’s mission of giving back and supporting charitable causes, the Tupelo location hosted a Le Bonheur 5K Pumpkin Fun Run to benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. And new franchise owner Scott Lentini in Matawan, New Jersey, said he is seeing a similar enthusiastic response from his customers who are accustomed to large chain coffee shops in neighboring metropolitan areas.

“Right away, they are aware that we have something special, unique, and different,” says Lentini, who runs the business with his family. “We have only been open for a few weeks, but we have events, giveaways, prizes, and we have a great atmosphere where people can hang out or work any time of day or evening. The fact that we have a full kitchen and people don’t have to leave to get meals somewhere else is a huge plus.”

Bauerle added there is no end in sight for the brand’s franchise development with plenty of territories open at fantastic prices and rights of first refusal. He confirmed the brand is on track to open an additional 40 locations by the end of the first quarter next year.

“No matter where you find a Just Love Coffee location, you will see we are dedicated to giving back to the communities we serve, treating customers with generous hospitality, and creating a fun experience,” says Bauerle. “We are always looking for franchise owners who are community minded and want to make a difference.”