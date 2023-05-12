Just Love Coffee to Open First Arizona Location

Just Love Coffee, a rapidly expanding franchise craft beverage company based in Tennessee, is expanding its footprint with the recent opening of its first location in Arizona. Located at 3745 South Power Road in Mesa, owners Mitch and Shoshana Korrub say the busy spot is surprising customers with an all-day breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu in addition to premium roasted coffees.

“We’re not like most other coffee shops that only offer snacks or pastries,” said owner Mitch Korrub. “For breakfast we have burritos, biscuits, avocado toast, artisan waffles and a Bacon Tater. For lunch and dinner, the menu includes grilled chicken wraps, a Roast Beef & Cheddar Melt, Chicken Quesadillas, fresh salads, soups and more. All of this plus just about any kind of coffee you can think of – drip coffee, cold brews, Cappuccinos, Espresso, Macchiatos, and Signature Latte′s with amazing flavors – we’ve got it all!”

The Mesa location is the first of several units the Korrubs have planned for the area. They will open a second location in nearby Queen Creek by early 2024, and they are currently scouting the region for a third unit. Their long-term goal is to open 15-20 Just Love Coffee locations throughout the state in the next five years.

“We’re excited to bring this hometown coffee shop to the Mesa-Gilbert community,” said Mitch Korrub. “There are no other coffee shops in this area that offer great coffee, a wonderful place to hang out with friends or family, and a full all-day menu. We encourage everyone to stop by and see why our café is so unique.”

With more than 50 locations nationwide and 30 more in various stages of development, Just Love Coffee is one of the fast-growing coffee franchises in the U.S. Founded in 2009 by current CEO Robb Webb and his wife, Emily, the company’s “Eat, Drink, and Love” mantra grew out of a need to make the world a better place. The brand serves fair trade, organic, or direct trade coffee only, and has been named a finalist three times for Roaster of the Year by Roast Magazine. In addition to specialty hand roasted, artisan coffees and hand crafted beverages, the company’s “Cause Coffees” are extremely popular, and include a Lifesaver Blend, which supports first responders, Roots of Love, which supports foster care and adoptive families, Serve Strong, which supports the Armed Services and their families, Essential Blend, which supports healthcare workers and their families, and Spectrum Blend, which supports individuals with developmental disabilities and their families