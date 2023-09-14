Just Love Coffee to Open Store in Nashville-Based Shopping Center

Just Love Coffee, a rapidly expanding franchise craft beverage company based in Brentwood, Tennessee, is expanding its footprint with the grand opening of a shop located in historic Marathon Village on Saturday, September 16. Located at 1200 Clinton Street, multi-unit owner Tracy Vitela says locals have been asking when the café will open and are surprised to learn the shop has an all-day breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu in addition to premium roasted coffees.

“We’re different from other coffee shops that traditionally do not offer a food menu all day long,” says Vitela, who has successfully operated her first Just Love Coffee shop in Mount Juliet since 2020 and is the company’s top franchise performer. “For breakfast we have all kinds of artisan waffles, burritos, biscuits, avocado toast, all kinds of artisan waffles and our popular wOmelettes made with waffles. For lunch and dinner, our menu includes grilled chicken wraps, a Roast Beef & Cheddar Melt, Chicken Quesadillas, fresh salads, soups and more. All this plus just about any kind of coffee you can think of – drip coffee, cold brews, Cappuccinos, Espresso, Macchiatos, and Signature Lattes with amazing flavors.”

The Marathon Village location is the first of three Just Love Coffee cafes planned in the Nashville area. Vitela said she is scheduled to open a café on the Middle Tennessee State University campus next week as well as another shop in Hermitage by the end of the year. She said career opportunities are available at all locations, and that the company is focused on “growing leaders.”

“Some of our current managers and leaders started out as employees with no experience,” she says. “Their commitment to the company’s core values and culture allows them to advance to leadership roles.”

With more than 50 locations nationwide and 30 more in various stages of development, Just Love Coffee is one of the fast-growing coffee franchises in the U.S. Founded in 2009 by current CEO Robb Webb and his wife, Emily, the company’s “Eat, Drink, and Love” mantra grew out of a need to make the world a better place. The brand serves fair trade, organic, or direct trade coffee only, and has been named a finalist three times for Roaster of the Year by Roast Magazine. In addition to specialty hand roasted, artisan coffees and hand crafted beverages, the company’s “Cause Coffees” are extremely popular, and include a Lifesaver Blend, which supports first responders, Roots of Love, which supports foster care and adoptive families, Serve Strong, which supports the Armed Services and their families, Essential Blend, which supports healthcare workers and their families, and Spectrum Blend, which supports individuals with developmental disabilities and their families. Cause Coffees can be ordered at www.justlovecoffee.com