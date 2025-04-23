Just Poké, the award-winning, delicious, healthy, and sustainable PNW poké chain, announced today an exciting partnership with Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade, introducing their signature fresh-pressed lemonade, craft acai bowls, and superfood smoothies to the Pacific Northwest. This collaboration unites two brands committed to sustainability, health-conscious offerings, high-quality ingredients, and a love of the Hawaiian Islands.

Founded on Oahu in 2012, Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade is known for curating a specialty lemonade stand experience, serving tasty fresh-pressed beverages and island-inspired healthy bites. Just Poké’s Queen Anne, Snohomish, Sammamish, UW Tacoma, University District Seattle, Bellingham, and Richmond BC locations will offer a delicious variety of Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade’s beloved menu items beginning in April and May. Guests will enjoy customer favorites, including Classic Lemonade, Strawberry Mint Lemonade, signature drinks like the ‘Blue Hawaii’ or ‘Lava Flow’, the Sunrise Smoothie, and the Superfruit Pitaya Bowl.

“At Just Poké, we’re on a mission to empower people to eat clean, act right, and live well, which is why we’re proud to partner with Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade,” said Norman Wu, Co-Founder and CEO of Just Poké. “Their commitment to sustainability, fresh, local ingredients, and exceptional guest experience aligns perfectly with our mission. Together, we’re bringing the aloha spirit to our consumers here in the PNW.”

Coinciding with the addition of Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade in Just Poké locations across the Pacific Northwest, the beloved poké brand will also make its debut in two Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade stands. The brand will bring its signature bowls to Tucson, Arizona, Sarasota, Florida, and soon roll out to additional locations in Arizona and California.

“The Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade team is thrilled to re-introduce our delicious and healthy signature menu items to a new community of poké lovers in the Pacific Northwest through our partnership with Just Poké,” said Anju Lynn, Chief Marketing Officer. “Our shared passion for sustainability and high-quality, fresh ingredients makes this a dream collaboration, and we’re excited to bring Just Poké guests a taste of our island-inspired experience. ”

Prioritizing responsible, eco-friendly practices and promoting a healthy lifestyle are core tenets of Just Poké and Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade. Just Poké’s tuna is line-caught by hand from the Pacific Ocean and is rated #1 USA Sashimi Grade, exceeding USFDA standards. Its salmon is purchased from Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) certified producers with traceability from boat or farm to delivery. Just Poké is also certified as an Ocean Friendly Restaurant by the Surfrider Foundation, pledging to use less plastic and help protect our ocean, waves, and beaches. Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade offers a reduce, reuse, and refill program and utilizes recycled plastics and fiber-based products as much as possible.

Just Poké is backed by Conscious Hospitality Group.