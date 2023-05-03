Just Poké Opens Three New Pacific Northwest Locations

Just Poké announced the opening of three new Pacific Northwest locations, bringing its total number in the region to 27 with plans to open 8 more new locations in the next 12 months.

The new locations in Downtown Seattle, Mercer Island and Sammamish signify continued demand for delicious, healthy meal options that are sustainably sourced from a conscientious brand focused on people and the planet.

The new locations are located at and will all open in the Month of May:

Just Poké Downtown Seattle, 800 Olive Way, Seattle, WA 98101

Just Poké Mercer Island, 2758 78th Ave SE #140, Mercer Island, WA 98040 -now open!

Just Poké Sammamish,755 NW Gilman Blvd D, Issaquah, WA 98027

Since the first location opened in 2016, Just Poké has taken over the Pacific Northwest and will have 35 locations spread across Western Washington by the close of 2023. Just Poké’s rice or salad-based poké bowls are made on demand, enabling customers to mix their own creations from a selection of over eight proteins, 20+ fresh toppings, and in-house developed signature sauces. Just Poké believes in environmentally responsible operations; sourcing line-caught-by-hand tuna and Marine Stewardship Council-certified salmon and using biodegradable or compostable packaging and silverware.

A concept backed by Conscious Hospitality Group (CHG), Just Poké is known for its delicious, customizable poké bowls and loved for its reputation of putting people first, from vendors and partners to employees and customers, alongside its commitment to sourcing sustainable seafood and using sustainable supplies. As a part of CHG, Just Poké measures success by more than just the bottom line, but also by customer satisfaction, employee retention and its ecological footprint, and its growth signifies how well this works for the brand.