Just Salad. announced a new partnership with sustainability thought leader Kathryn Kellogg for the launch of its Pickle Crunch salad, a limited-time offering available exclusively at Just Salad locations and on the Just Salad app nationwide starting July 1, 2025.

Kathryn, founder of Going Zero Waste and author of “101 Ways to Go Zero Waste,” has built a dedicated following of 1M+ across social media platforms through her advocacy for plastic-free living and sustainable food practices. As a spokesperson for plastic-free living for National Geographic and Chief Sustainability Officer at the One Movement, Kathryn’s expertise in zero-waste living aligns seamlessly with Just Salad’s mission to empower customers to “Eat with Purpose.”

The collaboration features Kathryn’s Pickle Crunch salad, which showcases a Supergreens Blend topped with pickles, pickled onions, sliced carrots, pepperoncini, vegan feta, and Impossible Chicken, all paired with a house-made Dill Pickle Vinaigrette. True to Just Salad’s zero-waste principles, the vinaigrette is crafted using repurposed pickle juice, ensuring that every ingredient serves a purpose and nothing goes to waste.

This partnership reflects Just Salad’s ongoing commitment to sustainability leadership in the fast-casual space. As a Certified B Corporation and home to the world’s largest restaurant reusable program, Just Salad continues to pioneer innovative approaches to sustainable dining. The brand was also the first U.S. restaurant chain to carbon label its menu and offer a dedicated Climatarian menu category.