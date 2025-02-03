Just Salad, the fast-casual restaurant chain committed to making everyday health and sustainability possible, is pleased to announce key executive hires and promotions as part of its accelerated growth and continued focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences. The company has promoted Jennifer Lally to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), as well as appointed Mark Berinato as Chief Experience Officer (CXO) and Stephen Blum as Chief Development Officer (CDO).

These appointments come as Just Salad continues to expand its presence in new and existing markets and deepen its commitment to providing fresh, healthy, and sustainable food for its guests. Aligning with Just Salad’s core values, each executive brings valuable expertise in driving innovation and creating memorable guest experiences.

Jennifer Lally, Chief Marketing Officer

Previously serving as Vice President of Marketing at Just Salad, Jennifer Lally has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer. In her new role, Jennifer will continue to lead Just Salad’s marketing strategy and partnerships. During her tenure with the brand, she has been instrumental in building brand strategy, driving local marketing efforts for over 40 new store openings, and reimaging Just Salad’s online presence as well as the Company’s updated, dynamic website. Jennifer also led successful campaigns and partnerships with Sesame Street, Michelin-starred Chef Amanda Cohen, Poppi, and Barstool Sports, all of which significantly boosted brand awareness and same-store sales. With over 15 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, she has held numerous marketing roles throughout her career, including serving as Marketing Director at Nespresso USA.

“Jennifer’s creative leadership has been a key driver of Just Salad’s growth, and her unique ability to connect with our guests in a meaningful way has been integral to building our incredibly strong brand affinity,” said Nick Kenner, Founder & CEO of Just Salad. “As CMO, she will continue to elevate our brand, expand our reach, and inspire our guests to Eat with Purpose.”

Mark Berinato, Chief Experience Officer

Mark Berinato joins Just Salad as Chief Experience Officer, bringing over 20 years of expertise in customer experience and brand strategy. With previous leadership roles at Panera Bread and CAVA, Mark has a proven track record of driving digital transformation and customer engagement. At CAVA, he played a key role in the company’s growth and digital initiatives, while at Panera, he helped reshape the brand’s omni-channel experience. As CXO at Just Salad, Mark will oversee the holistic guest experience, both in-store and digitally, ensuring the brand continues to deliver personalized, seamless experiences that make everyday health and sustainability more accessible.

“Mark’s innovative approach to the guest experience will help us continue to meet the evolving needs of our guests while enhancing our position as a brand that makes healthy, sustainable food easy to enjoy,” said Kenner. “Our fans are incredibly loyal and we look forward to Mark’s contributions to ensure we are giving each guest the best experience every single time.”

Stephen Blum, Chief Development Officer

Just Salad welcomes Stephen Blum as Chief Development Officer. Leveraging over two decades of experience in real estate and development, he will oversee the brand’s growth strategy, leading efforts across real estate, design, and construction to accelerate Just Salad’s expansion into new and existing markets. Before joining Just Salad, Stephen held senior leadership roles at Panera Bread, Panda Express, Au Bon Pain, and MOD Pizza, where he played a critical role in executing large-scale development projects and driving market expansion.

“Stephen’s proven track record in scaling brands and driving successful development strategies will be instrumental as we continue to grow rapidly, nearing 100 store locations this year,” said Kenner. “Stephen’s expertise will be invaluable to our business as we work to bring our health-conscious, flavorful offerings to even more communities.”