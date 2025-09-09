Just Salad announced a significant milestone in its rapid expansion, celebrating the opening of its 100th store in the heart of New York City’s SoHo neighborhood. This opening is a testament to the brand’s explosive growth and its enduring commitment to bringing healthy, craveable and sustainable food to more communities.

The SoHo location, located at 199 Lafayette Street (Unit 4), marks a proud moment for the NYC-based company which was founded with a single store in the city in 2006. The new restaurant will serve what Just Salad is known for – approachable, flavor-packed salads, wraps, market plates (and more) all featuring freshly-prepped produce, house-made dressings, and high-quality ingredients.

“Reaching 100 stores is an incredible achievement that speaks to the hard work and dedication of our entire team and the loyalty of our guests,” said Nick Kenner, Founder and CEO of Just Salad. “This milestone is particularly special because it is happening right here in New York City, where our story began. It’s a powerful symbol of how far we have come and the demand for a brand that stands for both delicious food and a purpose-driven mission.”

In addition to the 100th store opening, Just Salad is also thrilled to announce its official launch into the Washington, D.C. market with its first location set to open in September at 1900 M. Street, Suite 020 (The Row on 19th). This expansion into a new, vibrant market is a key step in the company’s aggressive growth strategy.

“Our growth isn’t just about opening more stores; it’s about expanding our impact, “ added Kenner. “We are committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in fast food, proving that a company can grow quickly while staying true to its values. We are excited to introduce the Just Salad experience to the D.C. community and continue our journey toward a healthier, more sustainable future.”