Just Salad Earns B Corp Certification

Just Salad announced that it has been certified as a B Corporation, furthering the brand’s commitment to social and environmental responsibility. By joining the B Corp community, Just Salad is honored to become a part of a global movement of people using business as a force for good.

“Just Salad’s B Corp Certification represents our founding mission to build a responsible restaurant business and the 17-year journey we’ve taken to deliver on this vision to date,” says Nick Kenner, Founder & CEO at Just Salad. “We are immensely proud to be joining a community of like-minded leaders balancing purpose and profit, and look forward to strengthening our ongoing commitment to accountability, transparency, and continuous improvement.”

B Corp is made up of over 6,000 companies in 89 countries and over 160 industries that meet high standards of social and environmental impact, inspiring tens of thousands of other companies to follow their lead by measuring their impact, changing their corporate structure, and building better businesses. To become a Certified B Corporation, companies must undergo a rigorous and extensive review process, administered by B Lab, to assess performance across five impact categories, including workers, communities, customers, suppliers, and the environment. A company must earn a minimum verified score of 80 points on the B Impact Assessment to achieve B Corp status.

“We are thrilled to welcome Just Salad into our global community of Certified B Corporations who are dedicated to redefining success in business and shaping the future,” says Jodi Beasley, Senior Director of Community at B Lab U.S. & Canada. “Just Salad is paving the way for other restaurant chains to adopt programs that minimize their climate impact, and we applaud their leadership in creating a more sustainable and equitable future for all.”

B Corp Certification marks the positive impact that Just Salad has made in the communities it serves by focusing on people and the planet since the brand’s founding in 2006. The standards set by the B Corp movement will remain at the forefront of Just Salad’s purpose and overarching business strategy, including its product, sustainability programs, employee relations and engagement with the larger community.