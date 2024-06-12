Bounties of fresh fruits and vegetables, sunny days at the beach, and fun family barbeques are some of the inspirations behind Just Salad’s new summer menu. The fast-casual restaurant chain, with a mission to make everyday health and sustainability possible, announced today that it will be celebrating the best of summertime with the launch of four seasonally inspired salad recipes that include flavorful ingredients from the garden to the sea. The brand-new Caribbean Shrimp Bowl and Parm Crunch, along with returning, beloved fan-favorites including the Honey Crispy Chicken and Backyard BBQ, are now available to order at all Just Salad locations nationwide.

As part of the summer menu rollout, Just Salad is thrilled to offer a new protein option for the season – delicious, domestic, Wild-Caught Gulf Shrimp from Tommy’s Seafood, a partner closely aligned with Just Salad’s responsible sourcing mission. As the headliner of the new Caribbean Shrimp Bowl, the Wild Blackened Shrimp has a mild flavor with notes of natural sweetness that compliments the salad’s other tropical ingredients. Limited-time-only summer staples including Pickled Red Cabbage and a Homemade Spicy Pineapple Vinaigrette bring the flare of the Caribbean to this flavorful salad. And for customers who can’t get enough of the Wild Blackened Shrimp, Just Salad will also be offering a Secret Shrimp Menu to celebrate the launch of this seasonal protein, available to order exclusively in-store for a limited time during the term of the summer menu release.

“We were inspired by memorable summertime experiences and fresh seasonal ingredients when developing the recipes for this launch,” says Jhonny Castro, Culinary Director at Just Salad. “Adding shrimp to our seasonal offerings allowed us to enhance our menu with a seafood-centric protein that’s both versatile and cherished, as well as explore new and exciting flavor combinations within our existing culinary categories. We’re thrilled to introduce these menu innovations to our customers on the new summer menu, as well as our Secret Shrimp Menu for an added layer of loyalty and excitement.”

As part of the company’s continued commitment to sourcing high-quality, sustainably grown ingredients, Just Salad has partnered with indoor farming brand, Gotham Greens, to procure local, greenhouse-grown Crispy Green Leaf lettuce for the new savory Parm Crunch salad. In addition, the seasonal menu item features the bold crunch of Just Salad’s seasonal Parmesan Crisps surrounded by refreshing ingredients like arugula, sliced cucumbers, grape tomatoes and nutrient-rich regenerative organic quinoa. The Parm Crunch salad comes topped with a Homemade Lemon Basil Vinaigrette for a tangy, flavor-packed finish.

Crispy is this season’s biggest trend with the return of both the Honey Crispy Chicken and Backyard BBQ salads, both of which showcase Just Salad’s signature, succulent, crispy chicken as their featured hero ingredient. Returning to the menu as well is Just Salad’s seasonal soup special, the Chicken Poblano Soup, offering a fun and unique twist on the chain’s best-selling menu item – the Crispy Chicken Poblano.

Just Salad’s summer menu lineup will be available in-store, online and in-app nationwide through mid-September:

Honey Crispy Chicken: Extra Crisp Romaine, Baby Spinach + Shredded Cabbage, Regenerative Organic Quinoa, Crispy Chicken, Crumbled Feta, Roasted Corn, Crispy Onions, Sliced Carrots, Homemade Honey Mustard Vinaigrette

Parm Crunch: Gotham Greens Crispy Green Leaf, Arugula, Regenerative Organic Quinoa, Sliced Grape Tomatoes, Sliced Cucumbers, Regenerative Organic Chickpeas, Shaved Parmesan, Parmesan Crisps, Homemade Lemon Basil Vinaigrette

Backyard BBQ: Extra Crisp Romaine, Crispy Chicken, Tillamook® White Cheddar, Roasted Corn, Crispy Onions, Homemade BBQ Ranch

Caribbean Shrimp Bowl: Black Lentils + Regenerative Brown Rice, Wild Blackened Shrimp, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Roasted Cauliflower, Pickled Red Cabbage, Hass Avocado, Homemade Spicy Pineapple Vinaigrette

Seasonal Soup Special: Chicken Poblano