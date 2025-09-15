Just Salad, the fast-casual restaurant chain committed to making everyday health and sustainability possible, announced the launch of its new fall menu featuring a selection of salads, warm bowls and market plates. The brand is also offering its popular Crispy Chicken Poblano Salad as wrap for only $9.99 for a limited time.

The new fall menu is designed to capture the comforting and rich flavors of the autumn season. Highlights include the Honey Adobo Chicken Market Plate that features Just Salad’s newest protein option – Honey Adobo Chicken.

Just Salad’s fall menu lineup will be available in-store, online and in-app nationwide through mid-December:

Autumn Caesar: Extra Crisp Romaine, Oven Roasted Chicken, Shaved Parmesan, Sliced Apples, Dried Cranberries, Garlic Butter Croutons Homemade Creamy Caesar

Buffalo Cauliflower: Extra Crisp Romaine, Shredded Kale + Shredded Cabbage, Grillo’s Pickles®, Sliced Carrots, Hass Avocado, Tillamook® White Cheddar, Buffalo Cauliflower, Homemade Buttermilk Ranch

Orchard Bowl: Arugula, Regenerative Organic Quinoa, Oven Roasted Chicken, Mike’s Hot Honey Goat Cheese, Sliced Apples, Roasted Beets, Chopped Almonds, Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette

Honey Adobo Chicken Market Plate: Lundberg Basmati Rice, Honey Adobo Chicken, Pickled Red Cabbage, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Street Corn Salsa (Corn, Red Onion, Cilantro, Cotija, Fresh Lime, Tajin), Cilantro, Homemade Chipotle Vinaigrette

Seasonal Soup Special: Spiced Pumpkin Bisque

The $9.99 Crispy Chicken Poblano wrap promotion highlights Just Salad’s dedication to providing approachable, flavor-packed meals featuring freshly-prepped produce, house-made dressings, and high-quality ingredients at an exceptional value. The Crispy Chicken Poblano, a guest favorite for its bold flavors and satisfying ingredients, is now available in a convenient and portable wrap, making it the perfect option for a quick, healthy, and affordable meal.

The launch is made possible through a collaboration with Hero Bread, a brand known for its innovative, better for you bakery products. The Crispy Chicken Poblano Wrap features the Hero Wrap, which has only 2 net carbs per serving, allowing customers to enjoy a guilt-free indulgence. The entire Crispy Chicken Poblano Wrap also boasts an impressive 33 grams of protein, making it a powerful and nutritious choice.

“We are incredibly excited to bring the Crispy Chicken Poblano to our guests in a new and exciting way,” said a spokesperson for Just Salad. “This promotion is a testament to our commitment to offering high-quality, crave-worthy food that is also affordable. By partnering with Hero Bread, we’re able to deliver a delicious and protein-packed option that aligns with the dietary needs of many of our guests.”