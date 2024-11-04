Just Salad announced the launch of a custom, limited-time wrap created in collaboration with recipe developer and viral culinary content creator, Justine Doiron of @justine_snacks, as well as Hero Bread. This partnership combines Justine’s passion for vegetable-forward cooking with Just Salad’s unique take on fresh, seasonal ingredients. The limited-edition menu offering features Hero Bread’s lower carb, higher protein wraps as the item’s spotlight ingredient.

Inspired by recipes from her latest cookbook release, “Justine’s Sweet Heat Wrap” features craveable, plant-centric ingredients such as Roasted Cauliflower and Regenerative Organic Chickpeas, drizzled over with her seasonally–crafted “Honey Cranberry Vinaigrette” for a flavorful finish. Justine’s recipe joins a seasonal lineup of dishes available on Just Salad’s menu this autumn.

Here’s what you can expect from Justine Doiron’s custom wrap creation, available in-store, online and in-app across Just Salad locations nationwide from November 1, 2024 to November 30, 2024:

Justine’s Sweet Heat Wrap: Hero Wrap, Supergreens Blend, Regenerative Brown Rice, Roasted Cauliflower, Regenerative Organic Chickpeas, Hass Avocado, Crumbled Feta, Cilantro, Parsley

Honey Cranberry Vinaigrette: Red Wine Vinegar, Dried Cranberries, Mike’s Hot Honey, Red Onion