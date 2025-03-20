Just Salad announced the launch of its newest menu category, Market Plates, designed to provide variety for its guests, with a particular focus on the dinner daypart for health-conscious consumers. The permanent menu addition will feature from-scratch, oven-fresh options that include premium proteins, nourishing grains, and seasonal sides at an accessible price point, setting a new standard for approachable, high-quality dinner options in the fast-casual space.

Market Plates marks a strategic menu expansion initiative for Just Salad, building on its established position as a go-to lunch destination with craveable, accessible, plant-centric offerings in both high-density urban markets and suburban communities. With the majority of its sales occurring at lunch, Market Plates creates a dinner friendly option for customers looking for a healthy, hearty option for dinner. On the heels of its $200 million capital raise, Just Salad’s new menu category will support its growing share in the dinner market, offering hearty, well-balanced meals that cater to the evolving needs of the consumer while growing unit economics as it expands nationwide.

“We’ve built incredible loyalty with our lunch offerings, and now we’re excited to introduce a new option with the same commitment to quality, health and sustainability our customers have come to expect,” said Nick Kenner, Founder & CEO at Just Salad. “This launch reflects our understanding that today’s consumers seek quick and convenient options that deliver healthful, protein forward meals, whether that’s for lunch or dinner. By expanding our menu to include these chef-crafted plates, we’re answering the call from our customers who want to enjoy Just Salad in a variety of ways and beyond their traditional salad at lunch as we scale across the country.”

Market Plates Menu

Market Plates empower guests to “Eat Fancy and Dine Casual,” offering three elevated, artisan options:

Chicken + Tzatziki Harvest: Basmati Rice, Black Lentils, Braised Chicken + Parsley, Pickled Red Cabbage, Kale + Chickpea Salad, Greek Medley (Red Onion, Cucumber + Chickpeas) + Cucumber Tzatziki

Basmati Rice, Black Lentils, Braised Chicken + Parsley, Pickled Red Cabbage, Kale + Chickpea Salad, Greek Medley (Red Onion, Cucumber + Chickpeas) + Cucumber Tzatziki Braised Chicken + Pesto: Basmati Rice, Black Lentils, Braised Chicken, Roasted Mushrooms, Parmesan, Kale + Chickpea Salad + Kale Pesto Vinaigrette

Basmati Rice, Black Lentils, Braised Chicken, Roasted Mushrooms, Parmesan, Kale + Chickpea Salad + Kale Pesto Vinaigrette Chicken Fajita: Basmati Rice, Black Lentils, Braised Chicken + Cilantro, Fajitas + Corn, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Mash + Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette

In addition to Market Plates, Just Salad today debuts its Spring 2025 menu, featuring four limited-time offerings that showcase fresh, vibrant flavors of the season. The spring lineup includes a standout Peruvian Chicken Market Plate inspired by bold, South American flavors. Other offerings include the Protein Power, a nutrient-dense salad, the BBQ Umami Crunch Bowl, a flavorful dish featuring a special collaboration with cult-favorite Bachan’s Original Japanese Barbecue combined with Just Salad’s smoky poblano ranch dressing, and the BBQ Shroom Bowl, which spotlights Fable’s famous meaty shiitake mushrooms paired with Just Salad’s signature supergreens and zesty miso ginger vinaigrette.

Market Plates will be available at all Just Salad locations nationwide, for both in-store dining and delivery through the Just Salad mobile app. As Just Salad continues its rapid expansion, it remains committed to pushing boundaries in making healthy, sustainable eating more accessible and enjoyable for customers at both lunch and dinner.