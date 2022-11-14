Just Salad Launches 'Race to Rewards' Program

Just Salad announced the launch of its new “Race to Rewards” program for customers, offering personalized reward opportunities through mobile app engagement. Race to Rewards is a mobile exclusive program designed to incentivize healthy, climate-conscious food choices. By introducing this initiative, the brand aims to deepen loyalty by curating a customized digital ordering experience for customers.

Starting today, guests will be able to opt-into the Race to Rewards program through their Just Salad mobile app account. Once enrolled, users will have the opportunity to participate in a unique ordering challenge on a monthly basis to earn in-app rewards towards future purchases. Challenges will be communicated to customers via email, including instructions per task along with a deadline to complete your challenge and finish the “race.”

Upon completing each challenge during the specified timeframe, users will receive new rewards, redeemable for order discounts in the form of “Salad Bucks,” food freebies, “surprise and delights” and additional meal credits. To create a personalized experience, rewards will be catered to each individual customer based on a number of factors, such as purchasing behavior and order frequency. In the future, the chain will look to reward and incentivize customers to make more sustainable purchases, such as offering rewards to guests in exchange for ordering plant-based menu items.

“With the launch of Race to Rewards, we look forward to strengthening relationships with our loyal customer base by offering them a new way to engage with the brand,” says Jennifer Lally, Vice President of Marketing at Just Salad. “This program will allow us to create a digitized, personalized customer journey and represents an important milestone in the advancement of our mobile app technology.”