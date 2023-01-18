Just Salad Launches Winter Menu and New Wrap Menu in Partnership with Hero Bread

Just Salad announced the launch of its 2023 seasonal winter menu items, as well as a new permanent wrap menu created in partnership with Hero Bread, a food innovation company on a quest to help make life a little better and happier by evolving the joyful experience of bread and baked goods.

New and Expanded Wrap Menu with Hero Bread

Made with more flavor and fewer net carbs, Just Salad is introducing a great tasting, better-for-you wrap on its newly revamped wrap menu. The chain has launched five wraps across all stores nationwide as part of this new menu rollout, including two updated wrap recipes as well as the addition of three brand new wraps to its in-store and digital exclusive menus. As an expansion of the chain’s healthy, fresh and flavorful ingredients, every recipe is prepared in a Hero Wrap, which is a delicious option that has 2g net carbs, 0g sugar, 170 calories, 15g of protein and high fiber.

“We’re excited to offer our customers a new better-for-you wrap option that doesn’t compromise on taste or nutrition,” says Jhonny Castro, Culinary Director at Just Salad. “With health and quality at the forefront of Just Salad’s culinary innovation, we are proud to further our mission by partnering with Hero Bread to launch our new wrap menu.”

Just Salad’s wrap menu items include:

Spicy Chicken Caesar: Extra Crisp Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Oven Roasted Chicken, Garlic Butter Croutons, Homemade Smoky Poblano Ranch

Buffalo Chicken: Extra Crisp Romaine + Shredded Cabbage, Braised Chicken Thigh, Sharp White Cheddar, Crispy Onions, Sliced Carrots, Homemade Spicy Buffalo Ranch

Honey Crispy Chicken (*Seasonal Only): Extra Crisp Romaine, Spinach + Shredded Cabbage, Crispy Chicken, Crumbled Feta, Regenerative Organic Quinoa, Roasted Corn, Crispy Onions, Sliced Carrots, Homemade Honey Mustard Vinaigrette

Vegan Chipotle: Regenerative Brown Rice + Shredded Kale, Beyond Chicken® (Plant-Based), Crispy Onions, Sliced Carrots, Hass Avocado, Homemade Chipotle Vinaigrette

The Tex-Mex (*Digital Only): Regenerative Brown Rice + Extra Crisp Romaine, Fresh Cilantro, Roasted Fajitas + Corn, Hass Avocado, Sharp White Cheddar, Braised Chicken Thigh, Homemade Spicy Avocado Dressing

“I started Hero Bread to create delicious bread and baked goods that give people the freedom to eat what they want without compromise or consequences,” says CEO and founder of Hero Bread, Cole Glass. “Launching our Wrap at Just Salad nationally increases accessibility, and Just Salad’s commitment to the healthiest high quality ingredients aligns perfectly with our mission at Hero Bread.”

To celebrate the launch of the partnership, Just Salad will be offering guests $5 off any chef-designed wrap ordered for pickup or delivery through the chain’s mobile app from Wednesday, January 18 - Sunday, January 22.

Winter Menu Includes Five Seasonally-Inspired Recipes

In addition to releasing its new permanent wrap menu, Just Salad has also launched its winter 2023 menu items, featuring five limited-time meals for customers this season. This new hearty spread includes cozy winter recipes packed with fresh, plant-forward ingredients, made perfect for your cold weather cravings throughout the season.

Just Salad’s seasonal lineup can be found below, available until end of March 2023:

Winter Harvest: Homemade Cauliflower Broccoli Rice, Shredded Kale, Oven Roasted Chicken, Creamy Goat, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Chopped Almonds, Sliced Apples, Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette

Maple Crispy Chicken: Baby Spinach + Arugula, Crispy Chicken, Sharp White Cheddar, Chopped Almonds, Ocean Spray Dried Cranberries, Roasted Corn, Sliced Carrots, Homemade Maple Cider Vinaigrette

Avo Crunch Bowl: Regenerative Brown Rice, Shredded Kale + Shredded Cabbage, Beyond Chicken (Plant-Based), Hass Avocado, Sliced Carrots, Crispy Onions, Homemade Chipotle Vinaigrette

Honey Crispy Chicken Wrap: Extra Crisp Romaine, Spinach + Shredded Cabbage, Crispy Chicken, Crumbled Feta, Regenerative Organic Quinoa, Roasted Corn, Crispy Onions, Sliced Carrots, Homemade Honey Mustard Vinaigrette

Seasonal Soup: Broccoli Cheddar