Just Salad Names Jared Garber CFO

Just Salad, a fast-casual restaurant chain with a mission to make everyday health and sustainability possible, announced today that Jared Garber has been appointed to serve as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. Jared will be joining Just Salad’s executive leadership team and will be responsible for overseeing all financial operations at the company, helping grow its store footprint in both new and existing markets, and furthering its commitment to making healthy food accessible to everyone.

“I am proud and excited to welcome Jared Gaber to Just Salad during the fastest growth period our company has endured in its 17-year history,” says Nick Kenner, Founder and CEO of Just Salad. “Jared brings extensive industry experience as well as an impressive feel for the restaurant sector, both financial and beyond, which will make him a valuable asset to our company and leadership team as we continue to grow fast.”

Jared brings years of financial experience in the restaurant sector to Just Salad’s 70+ unit, rapidly growing restaurant operation. Most recently, he held the position of Vice President at Goldman Sachs in New York, serving as the lead equity research analyst for the firm’s restaurant sector with coverage across 18 publicly traded restaurant companies. In this role, he covered the IPOs of high-growth QSR concepts as well as the industry’s explosive growth in the health-forward fast-casual dining category. Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, Jared held a number of positions while working at Macy’s, building almost six years worth of retail management expertise.

“I am honored to play a part in Just Salad’s mission to disrupt the fast food industry with healthy, fresh meals and first-of-their-kind climate solutions,” says Jared Garber, Chief Financial Officer for Just Salad. “After closely following publicly traded restaurant companies for the past seven years, I am inspired by Just Salad's brand, business model, team and white space and admire the company’s innovative and distinctly unique approach to food and sustainability within the fast casual category. I look forward to working with Nick and the larger executive team as we enter an exciting and rapidly accelerating period of growth for the company.”