Just Salad to Offer $8.99 Reusable Bowl Deal All February

To further incentivize waste-free dining and make sustainability affordable and accessible to everyone, Just Salad will be running a promotion for its Reusable Bowl Program throughout February. All month long, Just Salad is dropping the price of salads to $8.99 for guests who reuse their bowl for in-store purchases.

Driven by a mission to create the most convenient, waste-free dining experience for customers nationwide, this initiative represents one of the many innovative ways that Just Salad is working toward eliminating single-use packaging waste and promoting everyday reuse