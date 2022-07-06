Just Salad Ranked No. 5 in Eco Innovation Awards

This week, Real Leaders launches the inaugural Eco Innovation Awards to its global community of social impact executives, recognizing Just Salad for its efforts to highlight the link between food and climate change through its carbon labeling program. Just Salad was ranked #5 among the 50 companies applying innovative environmental solutions for the greater good, included alongside Sunwealth Power, Procter & Gamble, Arcelik and Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company within the Top 5 award recipients. As a longtime advocate for businesses that build sustainability into their business models, Real Leaders wanted to recognize the products, projects, and initiatives that are actively contributing to a healthier planet.

In 2020, Just Salad became the first U.S. restaurant chain to carbon label its menu - using carbon labels to create its in-store Earth-Friendly menu board, which features low-carbon, plant-based options, and the “Climatarian” lifestyle filter on its online menus, which creates a list of items with the lowest carbon footprints. After the menu launch, Just Salad saw a nearly 10% jump in sales of these items.

“As a leader, it’s about finding talented people who buy into your mission and setting a high bar for successful execution,” Just Salad CEO, Nick Kenner told Real Leaders magazine. “My advice to other business leaders looking to make a meaningful difference would be to prioritize the environmental impact that their business will have on future generations, in addition to being fully committed to doing things that are good for the planet across operations.”

Entries were judged on creativity, innovation, originality, measurable impact and needed to be designed to help solve an environmental issue. Awards were given in three categories: Top 50 ranking, Ones to Watch, and Eco Innovation Allies. All winners will be featured in the Q3 2022 issue of Real Leaders magazine, on Real-Leaders.com, and will be promoted across social media.

“This is such a critical moment for our planet,” says Julie Van Ness, CEO of Real Leaders. “The latest IPCC report’s dire climate warning has made it clear there is no time to waste. It’s going to take all of us working together, especially business leaders who can leverage their influence and power in service to the planet. That’s why we dedicated our Q3 issue to business-led solutions for tackling the climate crisis; and we’re excited to introduce the world to our Eco Innovation Award-winning companies and CEOs who are doing just that. This issue is a must-read for purpose-driven leaders who want to be a part of the solution.”