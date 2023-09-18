Just Salad Refreshes Visual Identity with New Logo

Just Salad announced that the chain is refreshing its visual identity to better represent the brand’s commitment to flavor on full blast and insanely simple sustainability solutions. Crafted in partnership with branding and social impact consultancy, BBMG, the chain is embracing a new purposeful vision driven by its nutrition-packed, craveable combinations and waste-free, climate-smart, plant-forward impact.

Starting this month, Just Salad will begin to unveil a bolder, brighter visual identity that encapsulates the company’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of flavor, sustainability, and service. The rebranding effort includes a revamped logo, updated packaging, and a dynamic, energetic new color palette portraying the vibrant flavors and bold ingredients that Just Salad is best known for amongst customers. The new design aims to visually depict the chain’s promise to deliver full-on flavor, impact made easy, and greatness every time.

"The decision to rebrand was inspired by a desire to showcase our dedication to serving flavorful and craveable food," says Jennifer Lally, Vice President of Marketing at Just Salad. "We wanted our visual identity to convey the energy and passion we put into every chef-designed menu item, as well as our mission-driven movement grounded in sustainable disruption. We are excited to highlight our commitment to great-tasting, earth-friendly food that is good for you in a bright, bold and exciting way.”

Just Salad's iconic logo has been refined to reflect the company's bold new direction, featuring a revamped design that radiates energy and excitement, while continuing to incorporate the chain’s Reusable Bowl as a disruptive element. Simple, yet instantly recognizable, Just Salad’s bowl icon holds its own as a memorable symbol that reinforces the chain’s dedication to sustainable innovation.

The brand will now lead with mouth-watering photography that creates desire, excites the senses and captures the craveability of its droolworthy menu items. The new photography style is vibrant and sensory, moving towards more lifestyle imagery that creates an emotional connection with the brand’s product and captures the anticipation of the perfect first bite. A mixture of hero shots and flavor macros will be used for menu item photography, intended to highlight the beauty of the ingredients that invites you to devour with your eyes.

The rebranding effort is being rolled out gradually across all Just Salad locations, and customers can expect to see the new visual identity in stores, on packaging, and across digital platforms in the coming months ahead.