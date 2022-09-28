Just Salad Releases Fall Menu and Partners with Beyond Meat

Just Salad has released its fall 2022 menu, introducing five limited-time meals for customers this season. As part of its menu launch, Just Salad has partnered with Beyond Meat, a leading plant-based meat company, to offer a delicious new plant-based chicken as a permanent protein option on its menu across stores nationwide, furthering the brand’s repertoire of quality, climate-conscious food choices.

Just Salad’s seasonal lineup can be found below, featuring fall-inspired recipes packed with fresh, plant-forward toppings. Available through December 22, the chain will be rolling out several brand-new menu items alongside returning fan-favorites, including the Sweet Mama and Autumn Caesar Salads. Each meal incorporates crisp, comforting autumn ingredients such as Bartlett Pears, Roasted Butternut Squash, and Honey Maple Walnuts to help guests indulge in the flavors of the season.

Pesto Chicken + Parm: Regenerative Brown Rice, Oven Roasted Chicken, Shaved Parmesan, Roasted Baby Broccoli, Chopped Almonds, Roasted Tomatoes, Cashew Pesto Vinaigrette

Autumn Caesar: Extra Crisp Romaine, Oven Roasted Chicken, Shaved Parmesan, Bartlett Pears, Dried Cranberries, Garlic Butter Croutons, Creamy Caesar Dressing

Sweet Mama: Baby Spinach, Plant-Based Bacon, Sharp White Cheddar, Sliced Apples, Honey Maple Walnuts, Maple Cider Vinaigrette

Farmer’s Basket: Shredded Kale, Regenerative Organic Quinoa, Roasted Butternut Squash, Cage-free Jammy Egg, Roasted Baby Broccoli, Overnight Pickled Onions, Green Goddess Dressing

Seasonal Soup: Spiced Pumpkin Bisque

As an extension of the chain’s fall menu release, Just Salad has announced that it's introducing Beyond Chicken as a permanent menu addition starting this season. Just Salad’s Chipotle Cowboy Salad will now include Beyond Chicken as a featured ingredient. Guests can also select Beyond Chicken as their preferred protein when opting for “Build Your Own” custom ordering. As part of the company’s commitment to sourcing fresh, sustainable ingredients, Just Salad is proud to partner with Beyond Meat to offer its customers a high-quality, plant-based protein. Like all Beyond Meat products, Beyond Chicken is made from simple, plant-based ingredients without GMOs and no added antibiotics or hormones. With 14g of protein per serving, Beyond Chicken Tenders are a good source of protein and have 40% less saturated fat than the leading foodservice chicken tender with 0 mg of cholesterol.

To celebrate the launch of the partnership, Just Salad guests who order in-store with a reusable bowl on October 12 can add Beyond Chicken as a free topping to any salad or warm bowl. Additionally, customers who purchase a meal in the Just Salad mobile app on October 12 can similarly add Beyond Chicken to any salad, warm bowl or wrap for free.