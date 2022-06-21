Just Salad Teams Up with DailyPay

Just Salad, a fast-casual restaurant concept with a mission to make everyday health and everyday sustainability possible, today announced its recent partnership with DailyPay — the leading provider of on-demand pay. With the partnership, Just Salad will leverage DailyPay's industry-leading technology platform to offer its employees access to their pay as they earn it. With the power of choice and control over their earned pay, employees can pay bills, save, spend or invest on their own schedule.

The benefit comes at an essential time in Just Salad's hiring initiative as the popular quick-service restaurant continues to rapidly grow, opening additional restaurants nationwide. Since launching in January 2022, 70% of Just Salad employees have enrolled in DailyPay.

"As part of our commitment to supporting employees, we are always looking for new and innovative ways to enhance our corporate benefits," says Ana Ledesma, Director of Human Resources at Just Salad. "Through our partnership with DailyPay, we're proud to offer our team members financial flexibility by allowing them to access their earnings at a time most convenient for them."

With DailyPay, employers have been able to boost hiring and increase tenure. In fact, research conducted by The Mercator Advisory Group commissioned by DailyPay found that employers who have implemented DailyPay have increased tenure up to 72%.

Just Salad operates over 50 stores nationwide. It is among the latest national restaurant chains to implement the DailyPay benefit for their hourly employees.