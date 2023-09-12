Just Salad Unveils Fall Menu, Including Pumpkin-Themed Soup

Just Salad announced its fall menu will be launching this week, featuring four seasonally inspired salad recipes and a pumpkin-themed soup special for customers nationwide. Beginning September 14, guests can officially indulge in brand-new mouthwatering greens packed with crisp and flavorful autumn ingredients.

Through the chain’s vision to defy expectations for salad flavor, Just Salad has teamed up with Grillo’s Pickles, the refrigerated pickle brand beloved for its fresh taste and use of all-natural ingredients, to introduce an innovative twist on a seasonal classic: Buffalo Cauliflower. This fall, salad enthusiasts can anticipate a harmonious blend of zesty buffalo flavors and the crisp crunch of Grillo's Pickles, coming together to create a uniquely delicious seasonal delight. To top it off, the Buffalo Cauliflower salad is drizzled in a Homemade Buttermilk Ranch Dressing for flavor on full blast with every chef-designed bite.

As part of the menu rollout, Just Salad will be launching two new recipes as well as celebrating the return of several fan-favorite menu items, including the Autumn Caesar and Farmer’s Basket. Each salad incorporates craveable fall staples such as Apples, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Brussels Sprouts, Dried Cranberries and more to help customers get into the spirit of cozy season. Additionally, in an effort to partake in the seasonal pumpkin craze, the chain’s autumn soup special will feature a creamy Spiced Pumpkin Bisque.

“In support of our commitment to culinary innovation, we carefully curate rotating specials inspired by the flavors for each season of the year,” says Jhonny Castro, Culinary Director at Just Salad. “Our new fall salads combine refreshing seasonal produce with bold ingredients to help guests savor the tastes of the season.”

Just Salad’s seasonal lineup will include the following: