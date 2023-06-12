Just Salad Unveils Flavorful Summer Menu

Just Salad announced its summer 2023 menu will be launching this week, featuring four flavorful, seasonally inspired salad recipes as well as a soup special for customers nationwide. The chain is kicking off the summer season with new mouth-watering greens, packed with fresh veggies and bold ingredients made to beat the summer heat.

Beginning Thursday, June 15, guests can officially indulge in several brand-new menu items alongside returning fan-favorites, including the Backyard BBQ and Honey Crispy Chicken. To celebrate the menu release, Just Salad will be offering mobile app customers the opportunity to purchase exclusive previews of select menu items in advance of launch.

Each salad incorporates fresh seasonal toppings, such as mint leaves, lentils and fresh dill, combined with flavor-packed summer staples like homemade BBQ Ranch Dressing for an unforgettable blend of taste and tang with every bite. Additionally, Just Salad’s seasonal soup special - the Chicken Poblano Soup - is inspired by the chain’s Crispy Chicken Poblano salad, offering a fun and unique twist on the best-selling menu item.

As part of the company’s continued commitment to sourcing high-quality, sustainably grown ingredients, Just Salad has partnered with indoor farming brand, Gotham Greens to procure Butterhead Lettuce for its seasonal menu. Gotham Greens Butterhead Lettuce is soft and sweet, with a buttery texture, and grown using up to 95% less water and 97% less land than conventional farming. Most markets will feature the local, greenhouse-grown lettuce as a base green in Just Salad’s seasonal salad, The Gotham.

Here’s what you can expect from Just Salad’s summer time lineup, available through late-September:

Backyard BBQ: Extra Crisp Romaine, Crispy Chicken, Sharp White Cheddar, Roasted Corn, Crispy Onions, BBQ Ranch Dressing

Honey Crispy Chicken: Extra Crisp Romaine, Baby Spinach + Shredded Cabbage, Crispy Chicken, Crumbled Feta, Regenerative Organic Quinoa, Roasted Corn, Crispy Onions, Sliced Carrots, Honey Mustard Vinaigrette

The Gotham: Extra Crisp Romaine, Gotham Greens Butterhead Lettuce, Arugula + Shredded Cabbage, Hand-Cut Beets, Black Lentils, Violife Creamy Vegan Feta, Mint Leaves, Fresh Dill, Lemon Basil Vinaigrette (available in select markets)

Tandoori Fire: Extra Crisp Romaine + Shredded Cabbage, Tandoori Chicken, Black Lentils, Sliced Cucumbers, Overnight Pickled Onions, Stacy's Pita Chips, Fresh Cilantro, Yogurt Cucumber Dressing + Sriracha

Chicken Poblano Soup: Seasonal Soup Special

“At Just Salad, we carefully curate rotating specials inspired by the flavors for each season of the year,” says Jhonny Castro, Culinary Director at Just Salad. “Our new summer salads combine refreshing seasonal produce with bold, flavor-packed ingredients to create a fresh and memorable taste with every menu item.”