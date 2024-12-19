Just Salad announced the launch of its new winter menu, featuring four flavorful, seasonally-inspired salad recipes as well as a soup special for customers nationwide. The chain will be rolling out a brand-new winter recipe, the Sweet Chicken Bowl, alongside several returning fan-favorites for the season.

Seasonal LTO ingredients will include a Greek Medley, Mike’s Hot Honey Dressing Drizzle, and Just Salad’s homemade Maple Cider Vinaigrette. Additionally, Just Salad’s Wild-Caught Shrimp is here to stay as a protein add-on for another season, back by popular demand following its inclusion on the chain’s summer and autumn menus.

Just Salad’s winter menu will be available in-store, online and in-app across locations nationwide through late-March:

Maple Crispy Chicken: Baby Spinach + Arugula, Crispy Chicken, Tillamook White Cheddar, Chopped Almonds, Dried Cranberries, Roasted Corn, Sliced Carrots, Homemade Maple Cider Vinaigrette

Winter Harvest: Supergreens Blend, Black Lentils, Oven Roasted Chicken, Hot Honey Goat Cheese, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Chopped Almonds, Sliced Apples, Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette

Mediterranean Bowl: Shredded Kale + Arugula, Black Lentils, Oven Roasted Chicken, Greek Medley, Pickled Onions, Sliced Pepperoncini, Spicy Harissa Pita, Crumbled Feta, Homemade Cucumber Tzatziki + Fresh Lemon

Sweet Chicken Bowl: Supergreens Blend, Regenerative Organic Quinoa, Braised Chicken Thigh, Hot Honey Goat Cheese, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Sliced Carrots, Tajin® Spiced Pumpkin Seeds, Pickled Red Cabbage, Homemade Honey Mustard Vinaigrette + Mike’s Hot Honey Drizzle

Seasonal Soup Special: Broccoli Cheddar