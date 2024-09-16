Just Salad announced the launch of its fall menu, featuring a roster of the best in autumn flavors and ingredients. The menu includes two new recipes, the Pesto Shrimp Bowl and the Chicken + Hot Honey Bowl, as well as returning seasonal favorites like the Autumn Caesar, Buffalo Cauliflower, and a pumpkin-themed soup special. Following a successful launch on the chain’s summer menu, Just Salad’s Wild-Caught Shrimp protein is here to stay for fall, serving as the hero ingredient in its new Pesto Shrimp Bowl this season.

As an extension of the chain’s fall menu release, Just Salad has announced that it’s introducing Impossible Chicken From Plants as a permanent menu addition starting this season. Impossible’s Unbreaded Chicken Filet is featured in the Southwest Crunch salad and the Vegan Chipotle Wrap, in addition to availability as a protein option for Build-Your-Own ordering. The chicken from plants offers a tender, juicy bite with savory flavor while packing 19 grams protein, 0 grams saturated fat and no cholesterol. Because it’s made from plants, Impossible Chicken is better for the planet than animal-based chicken – aligning with Just Salad’s commitment to offering high-quality, plant-based ingredients that help its customers reduce their environmental footprints.

In collaboration with Mike’s Hot Honey, Just Salad is making Hot Honey Goat Cheese a permanent player on its menu as well. Mike’s Hot Honey is made using only 100% pure honey infused with real chili peppers for a flavorful blend of sweetness and heat. This tangy fusion enhances the natural creaminess of the goat cheese in Just Salad’s seasonal Chicken + Hot Honey Bowl, which includes a vibrant mix of fresh arugula, regenerative organic quinoa, crisp sliced apples, roasted beets, and crunchy chopped almonds. In addition to being offered as a topping for customized ordering, customers can also enjoy the Hot Honey Goat Cheese in the new Hot Honey Harvest bowl on Just Salad’s permanent menu.

The fall salads feature other craveable autumn staples such as apples, spiced pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries and a homemade Pesto Vinaigrette, while the Buffalo Cauliflower salad adds a fun twist that aligns with classic flavors enjoyed during football season. For those eagerly awaiting pumpkin-flavored dishes, a seasonal creamy Pumpkin Bisque soup special is also available on the menu in the spirit of cozy season.

“Our new fall menu reflects our commitment to bold, seasonal flavors and responsible sourcing,” said Jhonny Castro, Culinary Director at Just Salad. “By incorporating Impossible Chicken and collaborating with Mike’s Hot Honey, we’ve created unique, craveable dishes that resonate with our guests while supporting our sustainability goals. We’re excited to offer these dynamic new options for the season and beyond.”

Just Salad’s full seasonal lineup includes the following:

Autumn Caesar: Extra Crisp Romaine, Oven Roasted Chicken, Shaved Parmesan, Sliced Apples, Dried Cranberries, Garlic Butter Croutons, Homemade Creamy Caesar

Buffalo Cauliflower: Extra Crisp Romaine, Shredded Kale + Shredded Cabbage, Buffalo Cauliflower, Grillo’s Pickles, Sliced Carrots, Hass Avocado, Tillamook White Cheddar, Homemade Buttermilk Ranch

Pesto Shrimp Bowl: Supergreens Blend, Regenerative Organic Quinoa, Wild-Caught Shrimp, Shaved Parmesan, Sliced Grape Tomatoes, Overnight Pickled Onions, Spiced Pumpkin Seeds, Homemade Kale Pesto Vinaigrette

Chicken + Hot Honey Bowl: Arugula, Regenerative Organic Quinoa, Oven Roasted Chicken, Mike’s Hot Honey Goat Cheese, Sliced Apples, Roasted Beets, Chopped Almonds, Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette

Seasonal Soup Special: Pumpkin Bisque

Just Salad’s fall menu will be available in-store, online and in-app through mid-December.